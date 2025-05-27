Santa Ana man who attacked his own baby gets only 9 years in prison

Jonathan Reyes, a 28-year-old man convicted of fracturing the skull of his 2-week-old son in Santa Ana more than four years ago, in 2019, has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

Reyes was convicted back on Feb. 19 on felony charges of child abuse and endangerment with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5. He got credit for 166 days in jail when he was sentenced last Wednesday.

Justice was very slow in this case. Reyes was arrested way back on Aug. 19, 2019. His traumatized baby will be turning five years old this year.

O.C.D.A. prosecutors alleged that Reyes was out on bail in a robbery case when he attacked his baby son while his girlfriend was taking a nap.

The baby’s mother took the baby with her to a family party that day and returned home at about 9 p.m.

Police said the child’s mother woke up the next morning to find her infant was badly injured. The baby’s eyes were swollen and he wasn’t doing well. She took him to Children’s Hospital Orange County, where doctors determined he had a skull fracture and sustained brain swelling and had methamphetamine in his system.

Reyes had the worst defense ever. He told police that a toy fell on the baby’s face when he was caring for him after he returned home with his mother from the party.

When Reyes finally gets out of jail in eight and a half years his son will be going on 14 years of age. Reyes was 22 when he attacked his baby. He will be 36 years old when he finally gets out of prison. His life of crime and evil will have wasted his prime years.

Given Reye’s past criminal history one can reasonably suspect that he will return to a life of crime when he finally gets out of prison.

