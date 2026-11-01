Pres. Trump takes credit for Federal charges aginst an Anaheim woman who ran over her puppy under a van

An Anaheim woman already facing felony animal cruelty charges in Orange County now finds herself at the center of a rare federal animal cruelty prosecution that could result in years behind bars.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 75-year-old Hanh Minh Nguyen has been charged with animal crushing, a felony offense under the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act. The charge stems from allegations that Nguyen used food to lure a 9-week-old pit bull puppy beneath her minivan before intentionally driving over the animal, causing injuries that investigators say led to a painful death.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video allegedly showed Nguyen releasing the puppy from her Honda Odyssey before dropping what appeared to be food on the pavement and motioning for the animal to approach. Prosecutors say the puppy moved beneath the vehicle and was then struck by the rear tire as the minivan pulled forward. Authorities allege the vehicle remained stopped on top of the puppy for approximately 15 seconds before leaving the scene.

An autopsy reportedly determined the puppy suffered a crushed skull resulting in catastrophic brain damage. Investigators said the animal remained alive for several minutes after the incident and experienced severe pain before dying.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Why Federal Prosecutors Became Involved

What makes this case unusual is that it is not being prosecuted solely in state court.

Federal authorities charged Nguyen under the PACT Act, legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in November 2019. The law created a nationwide federal prohibition against certain extreme acts of animal torture and “animal crushing,” giving federal prosecutors authority to pursue especially egregious cruelty cases.

The federal charge carries a statutory maximum penalty of seven years in federal prison.

The law became part of the public discussion surrounding the case after President Trump highlighted the prosecution on social media, writing that his PACT Act had put the Anaheim woman “on the hook for 7 years” after she allegedly lured her puppy with food and crushed it beneath a minivan.

Federal prosecutors also referenced the law when announcing the charge. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated that the PACT Act allows federal authorities to pursue horrific animal abuse cases and hold offenders accountable.

Prior to passage of the PACT Act, a case like this likely would have been handled exclusively at the state level.

The State Charges Could Also Carry Serious Consequences

The federal prosecution is only part of Nguyen’s legal problems.

She is also facing charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, including:

Felony animal cruelty

Felony animal abuse by a caretaker

A sentencing enhancement alleging use of a vehicle as a deadly weapon in the killing of the puppy

Prosecutors have alleged that Nguyen intentionally used dog food to lure the puppy beneath her vehicle before driving over the animal.

If convicted in Orange County Superior Court, Nguyen could face substantial state prison exposure in addition to any federal consequences, although any ultimate sentence would depend on how the two cases proceed and whether any convictions are obtained.

As with all criminal cases, Nguyen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

How Rare Are Federal Animal Crushing Cases?

Federal animal crushing prosecutions remain relatively uncommon.

While thousands of animal cruelty cases are investigated nationwide every year, only a small number rise to the level of federal prosecution under the PACT Act. Most animal neglect and abuse cases continue to be handled by local law enforcement agencies and state prosecutors.

The allegations in the Anaheim case stand out because prosecutors contend the act was deliberate, involved planning, and resulted in prolonged suffering.

Animal welfare experts and criminologists have long noted that intentional acts of extreme animal cruelty often receive heightened scrutiny because research has found links between severe animal abuse and other forms of violent or antisocial behavior.

What May Have Motivated the Alleged Crime?

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, and no public court filing currently explains why Nguyen allegedly carried out the act.

Several possible explanations often arise in animal cruelty investigations:

An unwanted pet

Frustration with caring for an animal

Mental health issues

Cognitive decline associated with aging

Financial or personal stress

Intentional acts of cruelty

At this stage, however, any explanation would be speculative. Investigators have not publicly identified a motive, and it is important not to assume one without evidence.

Is There Evidence of a Broader Trend Among Older Asian Women?

Some readers may draw connections between this case and several highly publicized incidents involving older Asian women in Southern California during the past year, including reported suicide attempts and other unusual encounters with law enforcement.

However, there is currently no evidence that older Asian women are disproportionately committing violent crimes, animal cruelty offenses, or similar acts in the United States.

Likewise, there is no evidence linking animal cruelty cases to any particular ethnic group.

There is research showing that some older Asian Americans face significant challenges, including social isolation, language barriers, economic insecurity, and mental health needs that often go untreated. But those challenges do not translate into a pattern of criminal behavior. The overwhelming majority of seniors facing such difficulties never engage in criminal conduct.

Experts generally caution against drawing conclusions about broader demographic groups based on a small number of highly publicized incidents.

A Case Likely to Draw Continued Attention

The allegations have generated outrage across Orange County, particularly among animal advocates who viewed the puppy’s death as one of the region’s most disturbing recent animal cruelty cases.

The federal government’s decision to invoke the PACT Act ensures that the matter will remain in the spotlight as it moves through both state and federal courts.

If prosecutors ultimately prove the allegations, the case could become one of the most significant animal cruelty prosecutions ever brought in Orange County, testing both California’s animal cruelty laws and the federal animal protection statute signed by President Trump in 2019.

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