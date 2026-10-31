Santa Ana’s registered sex offenders are not allowed to hand out Halloween candy

As thousands of Orange County children head out to trick-or-treat tonight, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is reminding residents that certain registered sex offenders on parole are subject to strict Halloween restrictions under California’s annual “Operation Boo” enforcement effort.

The initiative is carried out by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Division of Adult Parole Operations in partnership with local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. The goal is straightforward: ensure that sex offenders on parole who are prohibited from having contact with minors comply with special conditions intended to reduce interactions with children on Halloween night.

According to the OCDA, individuals subject to the restrictions must:

Remain indoors from 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 until 5 a.m. on Nov. 1

Turn off all exterior lights

Refrain from displaying Halloween decorations

Refrain from distributing Halloween candy

Open their doors only for law enforcement, adult family members, or emergency personnel during the curfew period

Residents are encouraged to use California’s Megan’s Law website to check for registered sex offenders living in their neighborhood and to immediately report suspected violations to local law enforcement.

No Suspects Announced, But Violators Can Face Serious Consequences

The OCDA announcement does not identify any specific suspect or offender charged with violating Halloween restrictions.

However, individuals found violating parole conditions during Operation Boo can face parole revocation proceedings, arrest, and potential incarceration. State officials report that offenders found out of compliance during previous Operation Boo sweeps were arrested and subjected to enforcement actions for violating parole terms.

The penalties depend on the individual’s underlying conviction, criminal history, and the nature of the violation. A simple parole violation may result in revocation proceedings, while new criminal conduct involving children could trigger additional felony charges carrying significantly harsher prison sentences. California law also imposes strict registration requirements on convicted sex offenders under Penal Code Section 290.

Operation Boo Results Show Ongoing Compliance Problems

While most parolees comply with Halloween restrictions, state officials continue to make arrests every year.

During the 2025 Operation Boo sweep, more than 250 parole agents and local law enforcement officers conducted compliance checks across California. Authorities reported that 35 supervised persons were arrested for failing to comply with parole conditions.

In 2023, parole agents conducted nearly 2,000 compliance checks statewide. Fifty-three parolees were found out of compliance, and 43 were arrested.

Those figures illustrate why law enforcement agencies continue dedicating substantial resources to Halloween enforcement operations more than three decades after Operation Boo was first launched.

Orange County Continues Monitoring Thousands Of Registered Sex Offenders

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports that approximately 3,500 registered sex offenders live within Orange County, with roughly 700 residing in areas directly patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department. Investigators assigned to the county’s Sex Offender Notification and Registration (SONAR) Detail conduct compliance checks, monitor offenders, and coordinate community notifications when warranted.

Officials say these enforcement efforts include:

Residence checks

Workplace visits

Criminal background investigations

Neighborhood interviews

Surveillance operations

Registration compliance enforcement

Coordination with probation and parole agencies

Orange County Cities With The Largest Known Sex Offender Populations

Comprehensive city-by-city arrest statistics for Halloween parole violations are not publicly available. However, public registry data indicates that the largest concentrations of registered sex offenders in Orange County are found in the county’s largest cities. Available registry databases show:

Anaheim – approximately 386 to 413 registered offenders Santa Ana – among the county’s largest concentrations of registered offenders Huntington Beach – significant registered offender population Garden Grove – significant registered offender population Fullerton – significant registered offender population

Because California does not publish a countywide ranking of arrests for Halloween parole violations by city, these communities are listed based on publicly available registry concentrations rather than arrest totals.

Public Safety Reminder

California officials emphasize that Operation Boo is aimed at a relatively small group of offenders who remain under parole supervision and are prohibited from contact with minors. The operation has been conducted annually since 1994 and remains one of the state’s most visible public safety efforts during Halloween. [cdcr.ca.gov], [cdcr.ca.gov]

Parents and residents seeking information about registered sex offenders in their neighborhood can search California’s Megan’s Law database at meganslaw.ca.gov, which is updated regularly by law enforcement agencies throughout the state. [ca.gov], [oag.ca.gov]

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