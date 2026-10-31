Five arrested in alleged South Coast Plaza shoplifting operation

A coordinated retail theft operation at South Coast Plaza came to an abrupt end when Costa Mesa Police officers, working alongside mall security and store loss prevention personnel, arrested five suspects accused of stealing merchandise from Nordstrom and Macy’s.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, South Coast Plaza Security received a report from Nordstrom loss prevention staff regarding three men and two women allegedly working together to steal and conceal merchandise. Security personnel coordinated with responding officers, who positioned themselves at multiple exits around the store.

Police said two of the suspects attempted to leave Nordstrom carrying a bag filled with merchandise but abandoned the bag and walked away after noticing officers. The remaining three suspects reportedly fled through the west-side entrance and ran toward a nearby bridge before being detained near an elevator. The other two suspects were subsequently located and detained near the Corner Bakery at The Village in Santa Ana.

Investigators determined the group had arrived in two vehicles. A search of those vehicles allegedly uncovered stolen merchandise from both Nordstrom and Macy’s. All five suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

While prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the arrests described by Costa Mesa police could support several California criminal offenses.

Potential charges may include:

Commercial burglary under California Penal Code 459 for entering a business with the intent to commit theft.

Conspiracy under Penal Code 182 for allegedly planning and carrying out the thefts as a group.

Organized retail theft charges if prosecutors determine the suspects were acting in concert as part of a coordinated theft operation.

Possession of stolen property if stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicles.

Grand theft charges if the value of the merchandise exceeds felony thresholds.

California has increasingly targeted organized retail theft crews through enhanced enforcement efforts and specialized task forces. The California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has conducted more than 4,700 investigations since 2019, resulting in over 5,300 arrests and the recovery of more than $76 million in stolen merchandise statewide.

Possible Sentences if Convicted

The ultimate penalties would depend on the exact charges filed, the value of the stolen merchandise, and the suspects’ criminal histories.

Potential penalties could include:

Commercial burglary: up to three years in county jail for a felony conviction.

Conspiracy: penalties generally tied to the underlying offense and potentially carrying similar punishment.

Organized retail theft: felony penalties that can include prison sentences, restitution, and fines.

Grand theft: up to three years in custody depending on the facts of the case and prior convictions.

If any of the suspects have prior theft-related convictions, prosecutors could seek enhanced penalties under California’s recently strengthened theft laws. Several recent Orange County organized retail theft cases have involved felony burglary, organized retail theft, conspiracy, and grand theft charges.

Organized Retail Theft Remains a Major Problem in Orange County

The alleged South Coast Plaza theft crew follows a long string of organized retail theft investigations throughout Orange County.

Recent cases have involved:

Irvine police arresting three suspects accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise from multiple retailers.

Irvine police recovering more than $12,500 in stolen merchandise tied to retail thefts in Irvine, Santa Ana, and Costa Mesa.

CHP investigators arresting suspects linked to thefts across Southern California and recovering nearly $400,000 in stolen goods.

Huntington Beach police arresting organized retail theft suspects with outstanding warrants.

Brea police participating in a regional retail theft crackdown that resulted in seven arrests.

Law enforcement agencies increasingly describe these incidents as organized criminal enterprises rather than isolated shoplifting cases. Stolen merchandise is frequently resold online, at swap meets, or through other secondary marketplaces.

Orange County Cities Most Frequently Associated With Organized Retail Theft Arrests

Based on publicly reported organized retail theft investigations, arrest announcements, and enforcement operations over the past several years, the Orange County cities most commonly appearing in retail theft enforcement activity include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Costa Mesa

These cities contain many of the county’s largest shopping destinations, including South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum Center, Anaheim’s major retail corridors, and numerous big-box retail centers that are frequently targeted by organized theft crews. Recent arrest reports and investigations repeatedly reference these jurisdictions.

Tips for Retailers to Deter Organized Theft Crews

Retail theft investigators and loss prevention experts generally recommend that stores:

Use high-definition surveillance cameras covering all entrances and exits.

Employ dedicated loss prevention personnel during peak shopping hours.

Share intelligence and suspect information with neighboring retailers.

Utilize electronic article surveillance tags on high-value merchandise.

Train employees to recognize distraction tactics frequently used by theft crews.

Maintain direct communication channels with mall security and local police.

Deploy license plate reader technology where legally permitted.

Secure high-demand items such as designer apparel, cosmetics, electronics, fragrances, and accessories.

Promptly report suspicious activity rather than waiting for losses to accumulate.

The South Coast Plaza case illustrates how coordinated communication between store employees, mall security personnel, and police officers can quickly disrupt an alleged theft crew before suspects are able to leave the area with merchandise.

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