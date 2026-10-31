Irvine Police seek trio accused of stealing debit card and withdrawing nearly $4,000 from victim’s accounts

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects allegedly involved in a distraction fraud scheme that began outside an Irvine Walmart and ended with nearly $4,000 withdrawn from a victim’s bank account before the stolen debit card could be canceled.

According to police, the crime occurred in early September and was highlighted this week as part of the department’s “Felony Friday” series.

Investigators say one suspect used sleight-of-hand tactics to remove a debit card from a Walmart shopper’s wallet after both individuals exited the store. Police allege the stolen card was then used by two accomplices to withdraw cash from an ATM in Tustin and to obtain additional funds through a bank teller transaction in Hacienda Heights. The total loss was reported at nearly $4,000.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Etlinger of the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7188 or by email at detlinger@cityofirvine.org.

A Classic Distraction Theft With a Modern Fraud Twist

Distraction thefts have become increasingly common throughout Southern California. These crimes typically involve suspects diverting a victim’s attention long enough to steal a wallet, debit card, or cash. Criminals then move quickly to use stolen financial information before victims realize anything has been taken.

In this case, investigators allege the suspects combined traditional distraction theft tactics with debit-card fraud, rapidly converting the stolen card into cash before the victim could report the theft.

Potential Criminal Charges the Suspects Could Face

If identified and arrested, prosecutors could pursue several felony charges based on the allegations and evidence uncovered during the investigation.

Potential charges may include:

Grand theft, because the reported loss exceeded California’s $950 felony theft threshold.

Fraudulent use of an access card or debit card under California Penal Code §484g. State law makes it a crime to use a stolen debit or credit card to obtain money or property. Amounts exceeding $950 may be prosecuted as grand theft.

Identity theft under California Penal Code §530.5 if personal identifying information belonging to the victim was unlawfully used to access bank funds.

Conspiracy charges if investigators determine the three suspects coordinated their actions as part of a planned theft operation.

Elder theft enhancements could potentially apply if the victim were found to be age 65 or older, although police have not indicated that was the case.

What Sentence Could the Suspects Face?

Actual penalties would depend on criminal history, the amount stolen, and whether prosecutors allege a broader organized theft operation.

Under California law:

Grand theft convictions can carry felony penalties including 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail.

Identity theft can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony, with felony convictions carrying potential jail or prison exposure under California’s realignment laws.

Additional consecutive penalties may be imposed for multiple victims, organized criminal conduct, or prior fraud-related convictions.

If investigators uncover similar incidents involving additional victims, sentencing exposure could increase substantially.

Similar Crimes Continue to Plague Orange County

Orange County law enforcement agencies have reported a growing number of distraction-theft and debit-card fraud investigations in recent years.

Earlier this year, Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested three suspects linked to an ATM distraction-theft ring that allegedly victimized at least a dozen people across Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Sacramento, and San Francisco counties. Investigators in that case pursued felony charges including grand theft, identity theft, and forgery.

The Irvine Police Department has also issued multiple public warnings regarding distraction theft schemes targeting banking customers and individuals carrying large amounts of cash.

According to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, fraud offenses, identity theft, and credit card/ATM fraud remain significant categories of property crime tracked by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Top Orange County Cities for Theft-Related Arrests

Comprehensive countywide arrest rankings specifically for distraction-theft and debit-card-fraud offenses are not publicly maintained in a single Orange County database. However, based on population size, overall property-crime enforcement activity, and recurring law-enforcement reports involving theft and fraud investigations, the Orange County cities that typically generate the highest numbers of theft-related arrests are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Fullerton

These cities have some of the county’s largest populations, busiest commercial districts, and highest overall volumes of reported property-crime investigations. Publicly available state and federal crime databases show that larger jurisdictions generally account for the highest numbers of theft and fraud cases reported and investigated.

Police Seek Public’s Help Before More Victims Are Targeted

The three suspects remain unidentified, and Irvine police believe someone may recognize the individuals shown in surveillance images. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as investigators work to prevent additional victims from suffering similar losses.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Dave Etlinger at 949-724-7188 or detlinger@cityofirvine.org.

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