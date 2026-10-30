Irvine Police arrest two L.A. men accused of stealing motorcycles from OC parking garages

Two Los Angeles men are behind bars after an Irvine Police Department investigation into a series of alleged motorcycle thefts from parking garages led detectives across Southern California and culminated in arrests in two different counties.

According to Irvine Police, the suspects allegedly developed a simple but effective method: locate motorcycles parked in garages, load them into a cargo van, and drive away. Surveillance footage released by the department appears to show a motorcycle being wheeled into a white van inside a parking structure. Police said the thefts occurred over several months and targeted motorcycles parked in garages throughout the area.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Brian Anthony Velasquez, 24, and Yury Edson Velasquez, 46, both of Los Angeles. Investigators conducted surveillance operations in Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County before making arrests.

Brian Velasquez was arrested in Culver City, while Yury Velasquez was arrested in Santa Barbara with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Both suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of motorcycle theft.

Potential Criminal Charges and Sentencing Exposure

Although prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the facts described by Irvine Police suggest the suspects could face felony grand theft charges under California law because motorcycles are considered motor vehicles.

Potential charges may include:

Grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Conspiracy to commit grand theft.

Receiving or possessing stolen property if stolen motorcycles were recovered.

Additional sentencing enhancements if investigators determine multiple thefts were committed as part of an organized scheme.

If charged and convicted of felony grand theft, the suspects could face sentences ranging from 16 months to three years in county jail for each qualifying offense. Prosecutors may also seek restitution orders requiring convicted offenders to compensate victims for financial losses. Multiple victims, prior criminal histories, or evidence of an organized theft operation could increase sentencing exposure.

The fact that police described the thefts as occurring over “several months” may be particularly significant. Investigators and prosecutors often attempt to link multiple incidents together when they believe thefts were committed as part of a common plan or criminal enterprise.

Motorcycle Theft Remains a Persistent Orange County Crime

Motorcycle theft continues to be a recurring property crime throughout Orange County and Southern California. Organized theft crews often target motorcycles because they can be moved quickly, loaded into vans or trailers, disassembled for parts, or transported out of the area before owners realize they are missing.

Parking garages can be especially attractive targets because they provide cover from street traffic and often contain large numbers of vehicles in a relatively confined space. Many theft investigations involve organized crews that travel between cities looking for opportunities rather than targeting a single neighborhood.

While motorcycles account for a smaller share of overall vehicle thefts than automobiles and trucks, they remain highly sought after by professional thieves because of their resale value and mobility.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Vehicle-Theft Arrest Activity

Based on crime trends, population size, and vehicle-theft enforcement activity, the Orange County cities that consistently generate the highest volume of vehicle-theft investigations and arrests include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities tend to experience higher theft activity because they combine large populations, major retail centers, entertainment venues, dense residential development, and extensive parking facilities that create opportunities for property criminals.

The Investigation Highlights Modern Auto-Theft Enforcement

The Irvine case demonstrates how vehicle-theft investigations increasingly involve regional coordination between law enforcement agencies. Rather than making an immediate arrest after a single reported theft, detectives spent months identifying suspects, conducting surveillance, and coordinating with agencies across county lines.

That level of effort often indicates investigators were attempting to build a broader case, identify additional victims, recover stolen property, and determine whether the suspects may have been involved in thefts beyond those initially reported.

Auto Insurance Consequences Could Outlast Any Criminal Sentence

Beyond the possibility of jail time, the alleged use of a van during the commission of the crimes could create serious financial consequences if the suspects are ultimately convicted.

Insurance companies generally view vehicle-related felony offenses as indicators of elevated risk. A conviction involving the use of a motor vehicle during criminal activity can make obtaining affordable auto insurance significantly more difficult.

Possible insurance consequences include:

Cancellation or non-renewal of existing policies.

Substantially higher premiums.

Placement into California’s higher-risk insurance market.

Difficulty qualifying for preferred-rate coverage.

Additional underwriting scrutiny because of a felony conviction involving a vehicle.

If investigators determine the van was repeatedly used to facilitate multiple thefts, prosecutors could also explore asset-forfeiture options or seek seizure of property connected to criminal activity, depending on the specific facts developed during the case.

The long-term consequences can extend well beyond insurance costs. Individuals convicted of vehicle-related felonies may face employment challenges, particularly when jobs require operating company vehicles, maintaining commercial driving privileges, or meeting employer insurance requirements.

For that reason, even if any eventual sentence is measured in months or years, the financial and practical impact of a conviction can continue long after a criminal case has concluded.

As of now, Irvine Police have announced the arrests but have not disclosed how many motorcycles investigators believe were stolen or whether additional charges may be forthcoming. The suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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