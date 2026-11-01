North OC burglary suspects run, but police helicopter leads police right to them

Two men were arrested Thursday night following a reported residential burglary in a Fullerton neighborhood near State College Boulevard and Bastanchury Road, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police said officers responded to reports that two adult male suspects had broken into a home while residents were inside. The suspects reportedly fled before officers arrived, sparking a search of the surrounding area.

With assistance from the Anaheim Police Department’s helicopter unit, known as “Angel,” officers located both suspects nearby and took them into custody without further incident.

The case highlights the growing role that law enforcement aviation units play in Orange County. Helicopters are frequently used to track fleeing suspects, coordinate searches over large areas and provide real-time intelligence to officers on the ground, often reducing the need for dangerous vehicle or foot pursuits.

Potential Charges the Suspects Could Face

Formal charges have not yet been announced by prosecutors. Based on the information released by police, investigators may consider several felony charges depending on the evidence developed during the investigation.

Possible charges could include:

First-degree residential burglary under California Penal Code 459 and 460.

Conspiracy charges if prosecutors believe the suspects planned the crime together.

Possession of burglary tools if such evidence was recovered.

Enhancements related to an occupied residence, depending on the circumstances of the alleged entry.

Under California law, burglary of an inhabited dwelling is first-degree burglary, which is always charged as a felony. A conviction generally carries a state prison sentence of two, four or six years. First-degree residential burglary is also considered a serious felony and a strike offense under California’s Three Strikes law.

Importantly, prosecutors do not have to prove that property was actually stolen. The crime is considered complete if a person enters a residence with the intent to commit theft or another felony.

If prosecutors determine the residents were inside the home during the burglary, that fact could weigh heavily during charging and sentencing decisions because occupied-home burglaries are generally viewed as presenting a higher risk of violence and injury.

Residential Burglary Remains a Major Concern Across Orange County

Residential burglary continues to be a recurring issue throughout Orange County. According to crime data compiled from California Department of Justice statistics, Orange County law enforcement agencies reported 5,888 burglaries in 2025, including 2,089 residential burglaries. Only about 12.5% of burglary cases were cleared, illustrating how significant an arrest can be in these investigations.

Orange County authorities have devoted substantial resources to combating organized burglary crews in recent years. In one major multi-agency investigation announced by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, 20 defendants were charged in connection with a burglary ring linked to 34 residential burglaries across Orange County, including incidents involving occupied homes.

Orange County Cities That Typically Generate the Most Residential Burglary Arrests

Comprehensive countywide arrest rankings for residential burglary are not published in a single unified report. However, based on population size, crime activity and reported burglary enforcement trends, the cities that routinely account for a large share of Orange County burglary investigations and arrests include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Fullerton Orange

These cities have some of Orange County’s largest police departments and populations and frequently report residential burglary investigations and enforcement actions.

Helicopter Assisted Arrests Becoming More Common

The successful conclusion of the Fullerton case underscores the continuing importance of regional law enforcement partnerships. Agencies across Orange County routinely share specialized resources such as helicopters, SWAT teams, drones and crime analysis personnel.

In this case, Fullerton officers on the ground and Anaheim’s Angel helicopter crew were able to quickly locate the fleeing suspects, helping bring the incident to a safe conclusion and allowing investigators to begin building the criminal case against the two men.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Formal charges and additional details are expected once prosecutors review the evidence submitted by investigators.

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