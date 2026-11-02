California seizes $26M in illegal cannabis and tobacco as crackdown expands

California tax investigators removed more than $26 million worth of illicit cannabis and tobacco products from the marketplace during the third quarter of 2026, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA). The enforcement effort included more than 1,700 operations statewide, major product seizures, felony tax prosecutions, and a prison sentence for a Riverside County auto dealer convicted of tax evasion.

The agency reported that investigations conducted between July and September resulted not only in large-scale contraband seizures but also nearly $6.4 million in court-ordered restitution tied to tax crimes, counterfeit goods, money laundering, and cannabis-related offenses.

Major Tax Evasion Cases Lead to Prison Time and Millions in Restitution

One of the most significant cases involved a Riverside County car dealership owner who pleaded guilty to felony sales tax evasion. The defendant was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution and will serve a prison sentence of between two and four years.

In a separate case, another business was ordered to repay nearly $800,000 after pleading guilty to trademark counterfeiting, money laundering and tax evasion.

State officials say these cases underscore the increasing focus on tax-related crimes that deprive California of revenue used to fund schools, public safety, transportation infrastructure, libraries and other public services. CDTFA-administered tax programs generated approximately $97.8 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2024-25.

The Biggest Seizures

According to CDTFA, third-quarter enforcement actions included:

$13.3 million in illicit cannabis and tobacco products recovered from an unlicensed Los Angeles County warehouse.

$10.2 million in banned flavored tobacco products seized from licensed retailers.

$2.6 million in illicit cannabis products removed from retail locations.

$1.7 million in court-ordered restitution arising from 14 felony sales tax and cannabis excise tax prosecutions.

$1.3 million in restitution tied to a cannabis case prosecuted with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

More than 100 joint enforcement operations involving local, state and federal agencies.

An indictment against an out-of-state tobacco distributor accused of excise tax evasion, with an arrest warrant issued and bail set at $23 million.

California Continues Aggressive Enforcement Campaign

The latest results follow a broader statewide crackdown that has accelerated in recent years. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced in August that CDTFA has seized more than $168 million in illicit cannabis and tobacco products since 2019, including nearly $22 million during the first half of 2026 alone.

Recent enforcement actions have also targeted large-scale tobacco tax fraud schemes. In 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced charges against five suspects accused of operating an unlicensed tobacco distribution network that allegedly cost the state more than $24 million in lost tax revenue.

Last month, a multi-agency operation in downtown Los Angeles resulted in 24 arrests and the seizure of approximately eight tractor-trailer loads of illicit vaping products, flavored tobacco products and counterfeit merchandise.

How Common Are These Crimes in California?

Precise statewide arrest totals for tax evasion, illicit tobacco sales and illegal cannabis taxation cases are spread across multiple agencies and prosecution offices, making comprehensive annual arrest figures difficult to compile. However, enforcement data suggest California remains one of the nation’s busiest states for investigations involving untaxed tobacco products, illegal cannabis sales and excise tax fraud.

The state’s large legal cannabis industry, extensive international trade connections and high tobacco taxes have created strong incentives for black-market activity, prompting California to devote substantial investigative resources to enforcement.

How California Compares to Other Western States

California faces a larger illicit tobacco market than any western state and one of the largest in the nation.

A 2026 Tax Foundation analysis estimated that 54.4% of cigarettes consumed in California were smuggled into the state or sold outside legal tax channels, ranking California second nationally behind New York. By comparison, Washington’s estimated smuggling rate was substantially lower, while states such as Arizona, Colorado and Nevada also trailed California.

A separate Mackinac Center analysis found California had the highest inbound cigarette smuggling rate among western states, ahead of Washington, New Mexico and other regional neighbors. Researchers attributed much of the problem to California’s high tobacco taxes and restrictions on flavored tobacco products, which increase incentives for illegal trafficking.

The Tax Foundation estimated California lost roughly $1.36 billion in cigarette excise tax revenue in 2024 due to smuggling, one of the largest estimated losses in the United States.

California’s legal cannabis market also dwarfs those of most western states, meaning enforcement agencies face a correspondingly larger challenge combating unlicensed cultivators, distributors and retailers. The state’s enforcement task forces have seized more than $1.3 billion worth of illicit cannabis products and related assets through broader statewide operations in recent years.

Protecting Consumers and Tax Revenues

CDTFA officials say the inspections are designed not only to protect tax revenues but also to keep unregulated products off store shelves. Illicit tobacco and cannabis products may evade testing, labeling, age-verification and safety requirements imposed on licensed businesses, increasing risks for consumers while undercutting legitimate retailers.

The agency says it will continue using audits, inspections, criminal investigations, liens, warrants and other collection tools to pursue businesses and individuals who fail to comply with California’s tax laws.

With product seizures already surpassing $26 million during the third quarter alone and more than $168 million seized since 2019, California’s tax enforcement agencies appear poised to continue making illegal cannabis and tobacco trafficking a major enforcement priority.

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