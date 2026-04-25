Predatory Orange County Cheer Coach sentenced for abusing ten girls

Erick Joseph Kristianson, a 46-year-old former competitive cheerleading coach, was sentenced on April 23, 2026, to 174 years and four months to life in state prison for the sexual abuse of 10 girls.

The sentence, delivered by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kevin Haskins, addresses a pattern of predatory behavior that spanned more than two decades.

A Decades-Long Pattern of Abuse

Kristianson’s crimes, which he largely hid behind his professional status, began in the late 1990s. He was convicted in December 2025 on 23 felony counts of child sexual assault. His victims, some as young as nine years old, were targeted through his roles at:

Magic All-Stars : A competitive cheer club where he coached from 2002 to 2005.

: A competitive cheer club where he coached from 2002 to 2005. Trabuco Hills High School : Where he served as an assistant cheer coach from 2004 to 2006.

: Where he served as an assistant cheer coach from 2004 to 2006. South Orange County YMCA: Where he worked as a sleep-away camp counselor in 1999 and 2000.

Prosecutors described Kristianson as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who used these environments as a “perverted catalog” to select and groom victims. Many survivors testified at the hearing about the lifelong trauma they have endured, including substance abuse and eating disorders.

Similar Cases in Orange County

Kristianson’s case is part of a disturbing trend of predatory coaches in the region:

Christopher “Coach Frogg” Flores : A youth sports coach at STARS sports in Santa Ana was convicted in 2024 for molesting two underage girls he trained.

: A youth sports coach at STARS sports in Santa Ana was convicted in 2024 for molesting two underage girls he trained. Orange County Basketball Coach : In September 2023, a former basketball coach who worked at Mater Dei High School and other facilities was sentenced to 150 years to life for assaulting four young female athletes.

: In September 2023, a former basketball coach who worked at Mater Dei High School and other facilities was sentenced to for assaulting four young female athletes. Michael Joseph Duran: An assistant basketball coach at Dana Hills High School was arrested in August 2025 on allegations of grooming and having a sexual relationship with a student.

Safeguarding Your Children: Tips for Parents

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized that predators often hide “in plain sight”. To protect children in youth sports, parents should watch for these grooming red flags and safety lapses:

Avoid “Closed-Door” Environments : Never allow one-on-one sessions between a coach and a child in private spaces, such as a coach’s home or hotel room.

: Never allow one-on-one sessions between a coach and a child in private spaces, such as a coach’s home or hotel room. Monitor Communication : Be wary of coaches who communicate directly with minors via private social media or apps like FaceTime without including parents.

: Be wary of coaches who communicate directly with minors via private social media or apps like FaceTime without including parents. Watch for “Favoritism” or Gifts : Predatory coaches often use special treatment, extra playing time, or gifts to isolate and manipulate children.

: Predatory coaches often use special treatment, extra playing time, or gifts to isolate and manipulate children. Verify Credentials : Ensure the organization conducts thorough, recurring background checks and has a strict “two-deep” leadership policy (where two adults must always be present).

: Ensure the organization conducts thorough, recurring background checks and has a strict “two-deep” leadership policy (where two adults must always be present). Listen to Behavioral Changes: Take it seriously if your child suddenly loses interest in a sport they love or expresses fear or discomfort around a specific coach.

If you have information regarding additional victims of Erick Kristianson, you are encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-4016.

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