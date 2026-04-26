Sun. Apr 26th, 2026
Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

O.C. deputies shot an armed ex-boyfriend after a domestic disturbance

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 26, 2026

On Friday, April 24, 2026, a deputy-involved shooting occurred on a residential street in Lake Forest.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance near Antonio Parkway and Cow Camp Road in Rancho Mission Viejo.

The caller stated that his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, a male in his 20s, was at the residence causing a disturbance.

When the informant opened the door, he saw the suspect reach for his waistband. The informant closed the door, and the suspect left the area before deputies arrived.

The informant reviewed home security footage and saw the suspect in possession of a handgun. Neither the informant nor the girlfriend was injured at this time.

At around 3:45 a.m., deputies located the suspect in a vehicle at Rimgate Park in the city of Lake Forest. When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, he drove away. Deputies followed him a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and ran toward deputies. A deputy-involved shooting occurred. A large knife and a handgun were recovered at the scene.

The suspect was struck multiple times. Deputies provided medical aid at the scene. The Orange County Fire Authority arrived and continued medical aid before transporting him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Per protocol, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting. Relevant audio and video from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

As of late April 2026, the specific criminal charges against the 20-year-old male suspect have not yet been finalized, as he remains in critical condition following the shooting. 

Potential Felony Sentences 

If the Orange County District Attorney files these as straight felonies, the suspect could face:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(a)(1) & (2)):
    • Generic Firearm2, 3, or 4 years in state prison.
    • Semiautomatic Firearm3, 6, or 9 years in prison.
    • Assault on a Peace Officer4, 6, or 8 years in prison if a firearm is involved.
  • Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2)16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
  • Brandishing a Firearm (PC 417(c)): Up to 3 years in state prison when done in the presence of a peace officer performing their duties. 

Potential Misdemeanor Sentences

If any charges are reduced to misdemeanors, the typical penalties include:

  • Assault with a Firearm: Minimum of 6 months and up to 1 year in county jail.
  • Brandishing a Firearm in Public: Minimum of 3 months and up to 1 year in county jail.
  • Reckless Evading: Minimum of 6 months and up to 1 year in county jail. 

Additional Consequences

  • California’s “Three Strikes” Law: A conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon typically constitutes a “strike” on the defendant’s record, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions.
  • Firearm Restrictions: A conviction for these offenses generally results in a lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms.
  • Fines: Total fines can reach $10,000 per felony count. 

The final sentence would also depend on whether the judge orders the terms to be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other).

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is currently leading the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, while the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal administrative review.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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