O.C. deputies shot an armed ex-boyfriend after a domestic disturbance

On Friday, April 24, 2026, a deputy-involved shooting occurred on a residential street in Lake Forest.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, around 2:30 a.m., Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance near Antonio Parkway and Cow Camp Road in Rancho Mission Viejo.

The caller stated that his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, a male in his 20s, was at the residence causing a disturbance.

When the informant opened the door, he saw the suspect reach for his waistband. The informant closed the door, and the suspect left the area before deputies arrived.

The informant reviewed home security footage and saw the suspect in possession of a handgun. Neither the informant nor the girlfriend was injured at this time.

At around 3:45 a.m., deputies located the suspect in a vehicle at Rimgate Park in the city of Lake Forest. When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, he drove away. Deputies followed him a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and ran toward deputies. A deputy-involved shooting occurred. A large knife and a handgun were recovered at the scene.

The suspect was struck multiple times. Deputies provided medical aid at the scene. The Orange County Fire Authority arrived and continued medical aid before transporting him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Per protocol, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will handle the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting. Relevant audio and video from the incident will be released in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

As of late April 2026, the specific criminal charges against the 20-year-old male suspect have not yet been finalized, as he remains in critical condition following the shooting.

Potential Felony Sentences

If the Orange County District Attorney files these as straight felonies, the suspect could face:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(a)(1) & (2)) : Generic Firearm : 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison. Semiautomatic Firearm : 3, 6, or 9 years in prison. Assault on a Peace Officer : 4, 6, or 8 years in prison if a firearm is involved.

: Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2) : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.

: in state prison. Brandishing a Firearm (PC 417(c)): Up to 3 years in state prison when done in the presence of a peace officer performing their duties.

Potential Misdemeanor Sentences

If any charges are reduced to misdemeanors, the typical penalties include:

Assault with a Firearm : Minimum of 6 months and up to 1 year in county jail.

: Minimum of and up to in county jail. Brandishing a Firearm in Public : Minimum of 3 months and up to 1 year in county jail.

: Minimum of and up to in county jail. Reckless Evading: Minimum of 6 months and up to 1 year in county jail.

Additional Consequences

California’s “Three Strikes” Law : A conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon typically constitutes a “strike” on the defendant’s record, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions.

: A conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon typically constitutes a on the defendant’s record, which can double the sentence for any future felony convictions. Firearm Restrictions : A conviction for these offenses generally results in a lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms.

: A conviction for these offenses generally results in a on owning or possessing firearms. Fines: Total fines can reach $10,000 per felony count.

The final sentence would also depend on whether the judge orders the terms to be served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other).

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is currently leading the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, while the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal administrative review.

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