Over 400 jobs available at the OC Fair Job Fair on May 30

COSTA MESA (May 11, 2026) – OC Fair & Event Center is seeking enthusiastic employees who want terrific summer jobs and a fun way to earn some income. The theme of this year’s Fair is “Your Adventure Awaits.”

About 400 seasonal employees are needed for the 2026 OC Fair. Job postings are available at ocfair.com/jobs for people 16 and older. Hiring has begun for several positions, with some start dates closer to the 2026 OC Fair, July 17-Aug. 16.

To help fill these positions, OC Fair & Event Center will host a hiring event on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon outside the administration building at the corner of Arlington Drive and Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. Applications are required and can be submitted online before the event. Resumes will be accepted, but are not required, and interviews will take place on-site. To view open positions and apply, visit ocfair.com/jobs.

Most open positions are seasonal, part-time with opportunities to build exhibits, work as a ticket taker, administrative assistant or customer service representative. Departments such as parking, security, janitorial, landscaping, maintenance and admissions are also seeking workers and there are some year-round jobs available.

Perks include free admission to the OC Fair and the option to purchase discounted tickets for friends and family. Plus, it’s a great environment to spend the summer and can be a terrific first job.

OC FAIR HIRING EVENT

When: Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m. – noon

Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa – enter through Gate 4 off Arlington Drive.

What to bring: Resumes and IDs are recommended. In the event that you are hired, IDs will expedite the hiring process. To view the list of proper I-9 documents, click here. You can bring one document from List A or two documents, one from List B and one document from List C.

More info: Email humanresources@ocfair.com.

RSVP here to enter for a chance to win prizes. You must attend the hiring event to claim a prize.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, is home to the annual OC Fair. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. OC Fair & Event Center also hosts year-round events, shows and cultural festivals.

Seasonal employees at the Orange County Fair generally earn a starting wage of $17.00 per hour, ranging up to $20.50 per hour depending on the specific job.

Hourly OC Fair Pay Breakdown by Role

Wages vary based on the operational needs, shift times, and physical demands of the position:

Table Attendants & Parking Attendants: $17.25 per hour.

$17.25 per hour. Exhibit Attendants: $17.25 per hour.

$17.25 per hour. Admissions, Box Office & Carnival Ticket Sellers: $17.75 per hour.

$17.75 per hour. Safety & Security Representatives: $17.75 per hour.

$17.75 per hour. Stage Assistants: $18.25 per hour.

$18.25 per hour. Farm & Livestock Attendants: $20.00 per hour.

$20.00 per hour. Day-Shift Maintenance Workers: $20.00 per hour.

$20.00 per hour. Grave-Shift Maintenance Workers: $20.50 per hour.

Perks and Job Conditions

Perks: Workers receive free admission to the OC Fair and access to discounted tickets for family members.

Workers receive free admission to the OC Fair and access to discounted tickets for family members. Duration: These are temporary positions that usually do not exceed 122 days.

These are temporary positions that usually do not exceed 122 days. Age Requirement: Applicants must be at least 16 years old for most entry-level roles, while some specialized roles require workers to be 18 or older

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