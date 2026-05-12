Compton man arrested after a shooting in coastal Orange County

Police officers arrested a suspect following an attempted homicide investigation after multiple witnesses reported a shooting in the 2900 block of Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, at approximately 7:03 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area. Witnesses reported the suspect fled westbound from the scene immediately following the incident.

With assistance from the West Cities Communications Dispatch Center, Cypress PD, Los Alamitos PD, Anaheim PD Air Support, and Irvine PD PSD units, officers established a perimeter, located the suspect, and recovered two handguns from the area.

The suspect, identified as Jessy Quintero, 40, of Compton, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked on attempted homicide-related charges.

The victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information or footage is encouraged to contact Seal Beach

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California penal codes and the details provided by the Seal Beach Police Department regarding the booking of Jessy Quintero, the suspect faces severe legal penalties stemming from the firearm-related incident.

Because the crime occurred in Seal Beach, California, the charges fall under the California Penal Code (PC) and carry the following potential sentences:

1. Attempted Murder / Attempted Homicide (PC 664/187)

Jessy Quintero was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. In California, the penalties are determined by premeditation:

Willful, Deliberate, and Premeditated: Punishable by life imprisonment with the possibility of parole .

Punishable by . Unpremeditated (Second-Degree): Punishable by a state prison term of 5, 7, or 9 years.

2. Mandatory Firearm Enhancements (PC 12022.53)

California enforces strict sentence enhancements for crimes involving firearms, often referred to as the “10-20-Life” law. Even though the victim did not sustain gunshot wounds, these enhancements add significant consecutive time to the base sentence:

Intentionally Discharging a Firearm: Under PC 12022.53(c), intentionally firing a gun during an attempted murder adds a mandatory, consecutive 20 years in state prison.

Under PC 12022.53(c), intentionally firing a gun during an attempted murder adds a in state prison. Personal Use of a Firearm: If a firearm was displayed or used but not proven to be discharged at the victim, PC 12022.53(b) adds a mandatory, consecutive 10 years.

3. Additional Potential Weapons Charges

Because officers recovered two handguns from the area, prosecutors may file additional charges depending on Quintero’s background:

Assault with a Firearm (PC 245(a)(2)): Punishable by 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison.

Punishable by in state prison. Carrying a Concealed Firearm / Unregistered Firearm: Can range from a misdemeanor to a felony carrying up to 3 years in prison.

Can range from a misdemeanor to a felony carrying up to in prison. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (PC 29800): If Quintero has a prior felony conviction, this charge carries an additional 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison.

Summary of Total Maximum Exposure

If convicted of premeditated attempted murder along with discharging a firearm, the suspect faces a minimum baseline of 20 years to life in California state prison.

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