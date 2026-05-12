British suspect arrested after assaulting a man at in coastal Orange County

Laguna Beach, CA — On May 9, 2026, at approximately 1:47 a.m., officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department responded to the alleyway near Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway regarding a reported physical altercation involving multiple individuals.

The investigation revealed that 23-year-old male victim and two friends were walking home after leaving a local establishment when they became involved in a verbal dispute with two male subjects.

During the confrontation, one suspect, described as speaking with an English accent, slapped the victim and attempted to punch him in the face.

A second suspect then punched the victim, causing severe facial injuries, including the loss of several teeth. The two suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

LBPD detectives immediately began an extensive investigation utilizing surveillance footage, witness statements, and additional investigative resources.

Detectives identified one suspect as British citizen Ryan Coussons, who was subsequently arrested for felony battery causing serious bodily injury and conspiracy.

The second male suspect involved in the altercation has been identified and LBPD detectives are actively working to locate his whereabouts.

The Laguna Beach Police Department remains committed to protecting residents and visitors and will continue to aggressively investigate violent crimes occurring within the community.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective David Huynh Laguna Beach Police Department (949) 497-0274.

In California, a suspect arrested for felony battery causing serious bodily injury faces significant prison time and financial penalties. Under Penal Code 243(d), a felony conviction for this offense typically carries a sentence of two, three, or four years in state prison.

The suspect, Ryan Coussons, was also arrested for conspiracy under Penal Code 182. In California, conspiracy to commit a felony is generally punishable to the same extent as the underlying felony itself.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect include:

Prison Sentence: Up to four years for the felony battery charge.

Up to four years for the felony battery charge. Fines: A maximum fine of $10,000 .

A maximum fine of . Strike Offense: This charge is often considered a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law , which can lead to harsher sentencing for any future felony convictions.

This charge is often considered a “strike” under California’s , which can lead to harsher sentencing for any future felony convictions. Firearm Prohibition: A felony conviction results in a lifetime ban from owning or possessing firearms.

A felony conviction results in a from owning or possessing firearms. Enhancements: If the injuries are classified as “great bodily injury” (GBI), the defendant could face an additional enhancement of three to six years in prison.

If the injuries are classified as “great bodily injury” (GBI), the defendant could face an additional enhancement of in prison. Immigration Consequences: As a British citizen, the suspect may also face deportation or other immigration-related penalties.

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