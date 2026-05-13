Two juveniles arrested after assaulting a man in coastal Orange County

The Huntington Beach Police Department is aware of multiple videos circulating on social media, as well as news outlets reporting teens assaulting a man on the bike path on May 9, 2026.

Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded on the night of the incident and determined that several juveniles had congregated in the area for a bonfire.

During their investigation, the officers arrested a juvenile associated with the assault. Since that time, HBPD detectives have interviewed many other witnesses, reviewed multiple cell phone videos, identified several outstanding suspects, and arrested a second juvenile suspect associated with the assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and we anticipate identifying most, if not all, of the subjects involved. Based on the suspects’ ages, no names are being released, and no additional details will be provided at this time.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Thomas at MThomas@hbpd.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

The juveniles involved in the Huntington Beach bike path assault face distinct legal consequences, and their parents may also be subject to financial and criminal repercussions under California law.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Juveniles

Because the incident involved striking a victim in the face with a glass bottle and subsequently kicking and stomping him, the charges depend heavily on the specific actions of each teen and the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Misdemeanor Battery: At least one teen has already been cited for misdemeanor battery. Under California Penal Code Section 242 , this typically carries a maximum of six months in juvenile detention and a fine up to $1,000 if adjudicated in juvenile court.

At least one teen has already been cited for misdemeanor battery. Under , this typically carries a maximum of six months in juvenile detention and a fine up to $1,000 if adjudicated in juvenile court. Felony Aggravated Assault / Battery: For teens who threw the bottle or directly participated in the stomping, prosecutors can file felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon or assault causing serious bodily injury.

For teens who threw the bottle or directly participated in the stomping, prosecutors can file felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon or assault causing serious bodily injury. Juvenile Court Dispositions: Since the juvenile system prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment, punishments usually range from formal probation, mandatory counseling, and community service to placement in a localized juvenile correctional camp or juvenile hall.

Since the juvenile system prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment, punishments usually range from formal probation, mandatory counseling, and community service to placement in a localized juvenile correctional camp or juvenile hall. Adult Court Transfer: Under California law, minors aged 16 or 17 who commit highly egregious violent felonies can potentially face a transfer hearing to be tried as adults, though this is rare and depends on their exact age and prior record.

Repercussions for the Parents

Under California’s strict parental responsibility statutes, the parents of the suspects can face both civil liabilities and criminal exposure:

Civil Liability Cap (Civil Code 1714.1): Parents or legal guardians having custody and control of a minor are held jointly and severally liable for the “willful misconduct” of their child. For an act causing personal injury, parents can be sued by the victim and forced to pay up to $25,000 to directly cover the victim’s medical, dental, and hospital expenses.

Parents or legal guardians having custody and control of a minor are held jointly and severally liable for the “willful misconduct” of their child. For an act causing personal injury, parents can be sued by the victim and forced to pay up to to directly cover the victim’s medical, dental, and hospital expenses. Victim Restitution: Independent of a civil lawsuit, juvenile court judges have the authority under the California Welfare and Institutions Code to order parents to pay direct restitution to the victim to cover out-of-pocket losses caused by the minor’s criminal acts.

Independent of a civil lawsuit, juvenile court judges have the authority under the California Welfare and Institutions Code to order parents to pay direct restitution to the victim to cover out-of-pocket losses caused by the minor’s criminal acts. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor: If evidence reveals that a parent demonstrated a gross failure to supervise or actively permitted their child to engage in dangerous, law-breaking behavior (such as unsupervised mobs or illegal motorized vehicle usage), they can be charged with a misdemeanor. This offense is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,500 fine.

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