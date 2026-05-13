Three suspects arrested after a woman who withdrew $5K from an Irvine bank was assaulted

Last month, a woman withdrew cash from a bank near Alton and Culver, according to the Irvine Police Department.

After she got into her car, suspects blocked her car, opened the door, punched her in the face, and stole her backpack, which had $5,000 in cash inside.

On Friday, while IPD detectives surveilled the suspects, they appeared to be up to no good near another bank.

Detectives arrested Michael Anthony Goodwin, 21, of San Ramon, and Raul Santino Lopez, 22, of El Sobrante, for the previous robbery and conspiracy.

San Ramon is located in Contra Costa County, California, located within the San Ramon Valley, and 34 miles (55 km) east of San Francisco. El Sobrante is also located in Contra Costa County.

Keyon Maceo Johnson, 22, of Oakland, was also in the vehicle and was arrested for conspiracy.

The suspects arrested by the Irvine Police Department face severe felony penalties under California law, including up to 9 years in state prison for the primary robbery charge and additional consecutive sentences for conspiracy and enhancements. Because the crime involved blocking the victim’s car and physically punching her in the face to steal $5,000, prosecutors can pursue heightened charges based on the force used and the coordinated nature of the “bank jugging” scheme.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The breakdown of the specific legal penalties each suspect faces includes:

Michael Anthony Goodwin & Raul Santino Lopez

Both suspects were explicitly charged with Robbery and Conspiracy.

Second-Degree Robbery (PC 211): Since the robbery took place in a parking lot rather than inside an inhabited dwelling or ATM structure, it is categorized as second-degree robbery. It carries a state prison sentence of 2, 3, or 5 years .

Since the robbery took place in a parking lot rather than inside an inhabited dwelling or ATM structure, it is categorized as second-degree robbery. It carries a state prison sentence of . Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (PC 182): Under California law, conspiring to commit a felony is punishable by the same term as the felony itself. This adds a potential 2, 3, or 5 years to their sentencing exposure.

Under California law, conspiring to commit a felony is punishable by the same term as the felony itself. This adds a potential to their sentencing exposure. Great Bodily Injury Enhancement (PC 12022.7): Because the suspects punched the woman in the face to extract the backpack, prosecutors can file a bodily injury enhancement. If the punch caused significant physical injury, this adds a mandatory, consecutive 3 years to the prison term.

Because the suspects punched the woman in the face to extract the backpack, prosecutors can file a bodily injury enhancement. If the punch caused significant physical injury, this adds a mandatory, consecutive to the prison term. Three Strikes Law Impact: Robbery is classified as a “violent felony” under California Penal Code 667.5. A conviction will count as a strike on their records, requiring them to serve at least 85% of their sentence behind bars.

Legal Penalties Faced by Keyon Maceo Johnson

Johnson was arrested strictly for Conspiracy as he was present in the vehicle during the subsequent surveillance operation.

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (PC 182): Even if he did not physically participate in the original punch-and-grab, executing or planning a subsequent bank robbery target carries the same 2, 3, or 5 years of prison exposure as the target crime.

Financial and Parole Penalties

Restitution: All three suspects can be ordered to pay joint and several restitution of $5,000 to return the victim’s stolen funds.

All three suspects can be ordered to pay to return the victim’s stolen funds. Criminal Fines: Additional court fines can reach up to $10,000 per felony count .

Additional court fines can reach up to . Parole/Post-Release: Upon release, they face a mandatory 3-year period of parole supervision.

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