Multi-agency operation targeted E-bike safety in west Orange County

Earlier this week, the Fountain Valley Police Department, with the assistance of their law enforcement partners from Westminster PD, Seal Beach PD, and Cypress PD, conducted a directed enforcement operation focused on bicycle, e-bike, and e-motorcycle violations throughout their city.

During the four hour operation, officers made dozens of contacts resulting in:

33 traffic stops

2 field interviews

20 warnings

13 citations

The violations included unsafe turns, off-highway motorcycle operation, and failure to wear a helmet.

The FVPD recognizes that unsafe and unlawful e-bike activity continues to be a significant concern within their community. While education remains an important part of their approach, enforcement action is also necessary to help keep the streets, sidewalks, and neighborhoods safe for everyone.

Legal Penalties and Fines Breakdown

Unsafe Turns (CVC 22107): Financial Penalty: The standard base fine is $238, but total out-of-pocket costs can exceed $400 after adding local county court assessments and administrative fees. Driving Record: Adds 1 point to a California DMV record, which remains visible for 3 years.

Failure to Wear a Helmet (CVC 21212): Applicability: In California, bicycle and e-bike riders under the age of 18 must wear a properly strapped helmet. Financial Penalty: The legal base fine is $25, but state and county court fees elevate the actual out-of-pocket penalty to approximately $193 to $200 . Parents or legal guardians are held jointly liable for paying the fine. Dismissal Option: First-time minor offenses can be dismissed if the parent and minor bring an approved helmet to court/law enforcement and prove completion of a bicycle safety course.

Off-Highway Motorcycle Operation on Public Streets: Classification: E-motorcycles (like Sur-Ron or Talaria models) lack pedals, feature foot pegs, and can reach speeds up to 60 mph. They are legally classified as motor vehicles, not e-bikes. Operating them on public city streets, sidewalks, or bike lanes is strictly illegal. Financial Penalty: Riders face multiple stacked charges: CVC 4000(a)(1) for an unregistered vehicle ($280+ total), CVC 12500(b) for driving a motorcycle without an M1 license ($250+), and CVC 14607 if a parent knowingly allowed a minor to ride an unlicensed vehicle on a highway ( $500 base fine ). Vehicle Impoundment: Police agencies in Orange County actively impound these vehicles for 30 days , resulting in significant towing and storage fees.



Impact on Auto Insurance

Violation Type DMV Points Added Impact on Auto Insurance Rates Unsafe Turn (while driving a car or motor vehicle) 1 Point Surcharges Apply. Increases premiums by roughly $250–$300 annually for 3 consecutive years. Eligible for masking via Traffic School. Unsafe Turn (while riding a non-motorized bicycle / e-bike) 0 Points No Impact. Infractions committed on standard bicycles or Class 1–3 e-bikes do not add points to a driver’s license or affect auto insurance. Failure to Wear a Helmet (under 18 on a bicycle) 0 Points No Impact. It is a minor equipment/safety infraction and does not alter auto insurance eligibility or rates. Off-Highway E-Motorcycle Operation 1 to 2 Points Severe Impact. Operating an unregistered motor vehicle or riding without a valid M1 motorcycle license can result in moving violation points. This causes auto insurance premiums to spike drastically and can invalidate “Good Driver” discounts.

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