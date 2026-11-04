Orange County voters approve most tax hikes and bond measures as ballots are counted

Orange County voters sent a clear message on Election Night: while there remains resistance to some tax increases, most local revenue measures on the ballot are headed toward approval. From Santa Ana to Orange, voters appeared willing to give city leaders additional resources to fund public services, infrastructure projects, and public safety programs, even as California residents also weighed in on several statewide bond proposals.

The biggest local victory belonged to Santa Ana’s Measure N, which was receiving roughly 68% support in early returns. The measure permanently extends the city’s existing 1.5% sales tax, preserving a major revenue source that currently generates tens of millions of dollars annually for city operations. City leaders argued that allowing the tax to expire would create a significant budget shortfall in future years.

Voters in the Orange also appeared willing to pay more at the cash register. Measure I, a proposed 1% sales tax increase expected to generate approximately $37 million annually for 13 years, was leading with about 55% support. Supporters contended the new revenue would help maintain police and fire services, address homelessness, repair streets, and fund infrastructure improvements.

The news was not all favorable for tax advocates. San Clemente voters were decisively rejecting Measure M, a proposed 1% sales tax increase that would have dedicated funding to coastal preservation projects and wildfire prevention efforts. Early returns showed approximately 64% of voters opposing the measure.

Additional local revenue measures also performed well. Orange’s Measure J, which would raise the city’s hotel tax from 10% to 14%, was leading with roughly 59% support. Meanwhile, Costa Mesa voters overwhelmingly approved Measure C, a business tax measure that drew nearly 73% support.

School borrowing proposals fared well as well. The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Measure A bond was receiving about 67% support, comfortably above the 55% threshold required for passage. The measure would authorize additional borrowing for district facilities and capital improvements.

Taken together, the Orange County results suggest that voters remain willing to approve tax increases and borrowing when proponents successfully connect those measures to public safety, infrastructure maintenance, schools, and essential city services. The notable exception was San Clemente, where voters demonstrated significant skepticism toward a new sales tax proposal despite arguments that it would help address coastal erosion and wildfire concerns.

At the state level, California voters also considered several bond measures and revenue-related proposals. While complete statewide results are still being finalized, early returns indicated that major statewide borrowing proposals were generally outperforming anti-tax sentiment, continuing a long-running California pattern in which voters often approve bonds for schools, infrastructure, housing, water projects, and climate-related investments while scrutinizing direct tax increases more aggressively.

For taxpayers, the practical impact is likely to be most noticeable in Santa Ana and Orange. Santa Ana residents will continue paying one of the highest local sales tax rates in Orange County under the extension of Measure N, while Orange shoppers and visitors could soon face higher costs if the current margins hold through certification. Businesses operating in Costa Mesa will likewise need to monitor implementation of Measure C’s tax changes.

The election also underscores a growing challenge facing local governments throughout Orange County. Rising pension costs, inflation, infrastructure maintenance needs, homelessness programs, public safety expenses, and unfunded capital projects have pushed many cities to seek additional voter-approved revenue sources. Last night’s results suggest that, in most cases, voters were willing to provide that funding, though not without limits. The rejection of San Clemente’s Measure M demonstrates that tax fatigue remains a powerful force when voters are unconvinced the benefits justify higher costs.

With thousands of ballots still left to count and certification weeks away, margins could shift. However, barring a dramatic change in late returns, Election Night was largely a successful one for local governments, school districts, and revenue advocates across Orange County.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related