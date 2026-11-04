Alleged DUI driver crashes during police pursuit, killing Cypress woman in Santa Ana

A 46-year-old Cypress woman died following a violent collision in Santa Ana involving a vehicle that was being pursued by the Tustin Police Department, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Police identified the deceased victim as Michelle Lynn Boston of Cypress. Investigators say the crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Nov. 2 near the intersection of 4th Street and Golden Circle Drive after a pursuit crossed into Santa Ana.

According to SAPD, Tustin officers were pursuing a vehicle driven by Andrew Raul Gonzalez, 21, of Downey, when Gonzalez allegedly entered the intersection and collided with a westbound vehicle occupied by three people. Boston later died from her injuries at a local hospital. Two other adults were also transported for treatment.

Gonzalez was arrested at the scene and booked into the Santa Ana Jail. Investigators said impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash.

Potential Charges Gonzalez Could Face

While prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the facts released by police suggest several serious felony allegations could be considered if toxicology testing confirms impairment.

Potential charges may include:

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (Vehicle Code §23152)

DUI Causing Injury (Vehicle Code §23153)

Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (Penal Code §191.5(a)) if prosecutors determine the driving involved gross negligence

Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (Penal Code §191.5(b)) if negligence is found but not to the level of gross negligence

Additional charges related to reckless driving, evading police, or probation violations if applicable based on the ongoing investigation

California law provides significant penalties for intoxication-related fatal crashes.

Under Penal Code §191.5(a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated carries a state prison sentence of 4, 6, or 10 years. If a defendant has certain prior DUI-related convictions, the penalty can increase dramatically.

If prosecutors pursue Penal Code §191.5(b), vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony, carrying sentences ranging from up to one year in county jail to 16 months, two years, or four years in state prison.

In especially egregious DUI fatality cases, Orange County prosecutors have occasionally pursued second-degree murder charges, commonly known as “Watson Murder,” when evidence suggests a driver acted with conscious disregard for human life. Such convictions can carry sentences of 15 years to life in prison.

How a Fatal DUI Crash Could Affect the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

Beyond the criminal penalties, the financial consequences for Andrew Raul Gonzalez could be devastating if investigators confirm impairment and prosecutors obtain a DUI-related conviction.

In California, a driver convicted of a fatal DUI typically faces some of the highest insurance rates available in the market. Most major carriers view a DUI fatality crash as an extreme-risk event.

Potential insurance consequences include:

Immediate policy cancellation or non-renewal by the current insurer.

Requirement to obtain an SR-22 certificate from the California DMV.

Classification as a high-risk driver for several years.

Premium increases that can exceed 200% to 400% compared with pre-conviction rates.

Difficulty obtaining coverage from standard insurers such as State Farm, Farmers, Mercury, Allstate, AAA, or GEICO.

Placement into California’s assigned-risk market if coverage becomes difficult to obtain.

Potential six-figure civil liability exposure if insurance limits are insufficient to cover damages and wrongful-death claims.

For example, a 21-year-old Southern California driver paying $3,000 to $5,000 annually for insurance could easily see premiums climb into the $8,000 to $15,000-per-year range following a felony DUI conviction, depending on driving history, vehicle type, coverage limits, and whether coverage can even be maintained.

The financial exposure does not stop with insurance premiums. Because a passenger in the victim vehicle died, the victim’s family could pursue a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking compensation for:

Medical expenses

Funeral and burial costs

Loss of financial support

Loss of companionship and services

Pain and suffering damages where permitted by law

If damages exceed the suspect’s policy limits, personal assets, future wages, and other sources of income could potentially become targets of collection efforts following a civil judgment.

In practical terms, even if the criminal case ultimately results in a prison sentence, the insurance and civil consequences can continue for years or even decades after the case is resolved. For many drivers convicted in fatal DUI crashes, the long-term financial consequences ultimately exceed the criminal fines imposed by the court.

Fatal DUI Crashes Remain a Major Orange County Problem

The crash highlights a continuing public safety issue across Orange County.

State and county data indicate that:

Orange County experiences more than 9,000 DUI arrests annually .

. Roughly 30% of fatal traffic collisions involve an impaired driver .

. Alcohol-impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of traffic-related deaths throughout Southern California.

Recent years have seen numerous fatal DUI crashes in Anaheim, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, Orange, and other Orange County cities, often involving excessive speed, red-light violations, wrong-way driving, or fleeing behavior.

Top Orange County Cities for DUI Arrest Activity

While annual figures fluctuate, law enforcement statistics, Office of Traffic Safety reporting, and DUI enforcement trends consistently place these cities among Orange County’s highest DUI-arrest jurisdictions due to their population, entertainment districts, traffic volume, and enforcement activity:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Fullerton Orange

These cities routinely generate some of the county’s highest numbers of DUI arrests and enforcement actions. Huntington Beach alone frequently records between 350 and 450 DUI arrests per year, depending on enforcement campaigns and seasonal activity.

Insurance Consequences Could Be Severe

If Gonzalez is ultimately convicted of a DUI-related felony, the financial penalties could extend well beyond the criminal case.

Potential consequences include:

Mandatory SR-22 high-risk insurance filings

Driver’s license suspension or revocation

Significant increases in auto insurance premiums

Possible policy non-renewal or cancellation

Civil wrongful-death litigation brought by surviving family members

Insurance experts frequently estimate that DUI-related convictions can increase premiums by 100% or more, with elevated rates lasting several years following conviction.

Investigation Continues

Investigators are continuing to reconstruct the collision and determine the precise role impairment may have played in the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SAPD Detective K. Briley at (714) 245-8215 or the Santa Ana Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

As of Tuesday evening, no criminal complaint had yet been publicly announced by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and Gonzalez remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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