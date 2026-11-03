Santa Ana residents spot ICE agents near local jails as battle over Sanctuary Policies intensifies

The Santa Ana Police Department is seeking to calm concerns after reports that federal immigration agents have been seen near the Santa Ana Jail and Orange County Jail facilities. In a statement released Monday, Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez emphasized that the department does not participate in federal immigration enforcement operations and is not coordinating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on local immigration raids or arrests.

According to the department, federal immigration agents have increasingly been reported near jails and detention facilities throughout California. Chief Rodriguez stressed that the presence of ICE agents near local jails should not be viewed as evidence of cooperation between the Santa Ana Police Department and federal immigration authorities.

“The Santa Ana Police Department does not coordinate with federal immigration regarding arrest or release times, except when state law requires it,” Rodriguez stated.

What Information Must California Police Share?

One of the more confusing aspects of California’s immigration laws is that local agencies continue to share certain information with state and federal databases even while state law limits direct cooperation with ICE.

When an individual is arrested and booked into a California jail, fingerprints and arrest information are generally forwarded to the California Department of Justice. That information is then accessible through various criminal justice databases used by federal authorities.

In addition, California’s sanctuary-state law, Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act, does permit local agencies to notify federal immigration authorities about the pending release of certain inmates convicted of serious crimes.

Those crimes include many offenses such as:

Murder and manslaughter

Rape and certain sex crimes

Robbery

Major drug trafficking offenses

Child abuse involving serious injury

Arson

Gang-related felonies

Numerous violent and serious felonies defined under California law

In these cases, local officials may notify ICE regarding release information and may transfer inmates pursuant to a judicial warrant or other lawful authority.

Which Prisoners Cannot Be Reported to ICE?

California law sharply limits cooperation for many other offenders.

Under SB 54, local law enforcement agencies generally cannot provide release dates, transfer individuals to ICE custody, or otherwise assist federal immigration enforcement solely because of a person’s immigration status if the individual does not fall within one of the statutory exceptions.

As a result:

Most misdemeanor offenders are protected from notification provisions.

Individuals arrested but not convicted of qualifying crimes generally receive protections.

People held only on immigration-related matters cannot be detained longer on behalf of ICE without proper legal authority.

Local agencies generally cannot use local resources to investigate immigration status.

The result is a system in which California allows some cooperation for serious criminal offenders while restricting cooperation involving many lower-level offenders.

Why Is ICE Often Seen Near Jails?

There are practical reasons federal agents may position themselves near jail facilities even without local cooperation.

ICE frequently monitors public release information, criminal databases, court proceedings, and jail records that remain publicly accessible or legally available through various government systems.

Federal agents may wait outside jail facilities because:

They know an inmate is expected to be released.

They have obtained information through fingerprint databases.

They are conducting targeted enforcement against individuals with final deportation orders.

They seek custody of individuals convicted of serious crimes.

In many cases, ICE agents waiting outside a jail can take custody of a released individual without any direct assistance from local law enforcement.

Critics argue this approach circumvents the intent of California’s sanctuary laws. Supporters contend it allows federal authorities to enforce immigration laws without requiring local agencies to participate.

Are California Sanctuary Jurisdictions Actually Following Federal Law?

The answer depends largely on which laws are being examined.

California’s sanctuary-state framework does not prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration laws. Instead, it restricts how state and local agencies participate in that enforcement.

Federal courts have generally upheld California’s ability to decline voluntary cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The U.S. Constitution generally prevents the federal government from “commandeering” state and local officials to carry out federal programs.

However, cities and counties remain required to comply with valid federal court orders, criminal warrants, subpoenas, and other legal processes.

As a result, most California sanctuary jurisdictions argue they are complying with federal law while simultaneously exercising their right not to voluntarily assist federal immigration enforcement beyond what state law requires.

What Can the Federal Government Do If It Believes Local Agencies Are Not Complying?

If federal officials conclude that a local government is violating federal law rather than merely declining voluntary cooperation, several options exist:

File civil lawsuits seeking court orders.

Challenge local policies in federal court.

Seek cooperation agreements under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Increase direct federal enforcement operations.

Conduct audits and investigations involving federal grant requirements.

Historically, efforts by federal administrations to broadly withhold funding from sanctuary jurisdictions have faced significant legal challenges and mixed results in federal court.

Because of those court rulings, Washington’s ability to force state and local participation remains more limited than many people assume.

The Ongoing Debate Over Sanctuary Policies

Supporters of California’s sanctuary laws argue that immigrant communities are more likely to report crimes, cooperate with investigators, and serve as witnesses when local police are not viewed as immigration agents.

Opponents argue that restrictions on ICE cooperation make it more difficult to remove deportable criminals from local communities and can force federal agents to conduct more arrests in neighborhoods, workplaces, and public areas rather than within secure jail settings.

The issue remains one of the most contentious public-policy debates in California and nationwide.

How Much Crime Is Committed by Undocumented Immigrants?

Crime statistics involving immigration status are among the most politically contested data sets in America.

One reason is that many states do not systematically track immigration status for offenders. California, in particular, does not maintain a comprehensive public database measuring every crime committed by undocumented immigrants.

Research from several academic institutions has generally found that immigrants, including unauthorized immigrants, are arrested and incarcerated at lower rates than native-born Americans overall. However, ICE and immigration-enforcement advocates point out that unauthorized immigrants are disproportionately represented in certain immigration-related offenses and that even a relatively small number of serious offenders can have an outsized impact on public safety.

What can be said with confidence is that undocumented immigrants account for only a fraction of California’s overall crime burden. The overwhelming majority of reported crimes in California are committed by U.S. citizens or legal residents simply because those groups represent the vast majority of the state’s population.

How Does California Compare With Other Western States?

Comparisons are difficult because states track immigration status differently.

States such as Texas maintain more detailed reporting systems through cooperation between local jails and federal immigration authorities. Arizona also collects more immigration-related criminal justice data than California.

Available research generally finds no evidence that California experiences significantly higher overall crime rates because of its larger undocumented population. Crime trends in California tend to track many of the same economic, demographic, gang, drug-trafficking, and policing factors that affect neighboring western states such as Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, and Washington.

The larger policy disagreement is therefore not usually about whether undocumented immigrants commit all or most crime. Rather, it centers on whether local governments should more actively help federal authorities identify and remove undocumented offenders before they return to the community.

For now, Santa Ana police officials are making clear that while residents may continue seeing ICE agents around local jail facilities, the department’s role remains focused on local law enforcement and public safety, not federal immigration enforcement. Chief Rodriguez’s statement underscores the reality of California’s current approach: local agencies must follow state sanctuary laws while federal immigration authorities continue pursuing their own enforcement priorities, often just outside the jailhouse door.

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