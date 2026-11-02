California crackdown targets unlicensed contractors in multi-state enforcement sweep

California regulators have launched a major enforcement push against unlicensed contractors, announcing 73 enforcement actions following a series of undercover stings and job-site sweeps conducted across the state by the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) in coordination with local law enforcement and a multi-state initiative organized by the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA).

According to CSLB, investigators conducted 39 separate enforcement operations that resulted in criminal citations, administrative actions, district attorney referrals, stop-work orders, and advisory notices targeting individuals suspected of performing construction work without the licenses required under California law.

The agency said unlicensed contractors pose significant risks to homeowners because they often lack required bonding, insurance, workers’ compensation coverage, and the professional qualifications required of licensed contractors. When an injury or property damage occurs, homeowners can sometimes find themselves facing unexpected liability and financial losses.

Undercover Operations Uncovered Suspected Violators

CSLB investigators conducted undercover sting operations in three counties, posing as homeowners seeking construction services. Suspects were contacted through advertisements and invited to submit bids on projects ranging from roughly $1,100 to $35,000.

The enforcement effort resulted in:

25 misdemeanor criminal citations for unlicensed contracting and illegal advertising

10 administrative citations

Six referrals to local district attorneys for possible prosecution

11 district attorney referrals from sweep operations

182 construction site inspections

11 stop-work orders

20 advisory notices

Multiple licensee and non-licensee citations

California law generally requires a contractor’s license for projects valued at $1,000 or more when labor and materials are combined, as well as for work requiring building permits or employees. Unlicensed individuals are prohibited from bidding on or contracting for such jobs.

What Charges Could The Suspects Face?

The most common charge in these cases is contracting without a license, a misdemeanor under California law. Violators may face:

Criminal fines

Probation

Restitution orders

Seizure of illegally obtained funds in some cases

Up to six months in county jail for certain violations

Additional penalties for repeat offenders

Individuals who illegally request excessive down payments can face separate misdemeanor charges. California limits home-improvement down payments to 10% of the contract price or $1,000, whichever is less. Violations can result in fines of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.

In more serious cases, prosecutors can pursue felony charges. Earlier this year, six individuals accused of soliciting more than $1.2 million in rebuilding work within the Pacific Palisades wildfire disaster area were charged with felony unlicensed-contracting offenses. Prosecutors indicated some defendants could face multiple years in prison if convicted.

Unlicensed Contracting Remains A Significant California Problem

CSLB enforcement data shows the problem remains widespread.

According to enforcement statistics, California received approximately 3,860 complaints involving unlicensed operators during fiscal year 2024-25. The state also received approximately 14,660 complaints involving licensed contractors.

CSLB further estimates that more than 70,000 individuals or businesses may be operating as unlicensed contractors across California.

The agency also notes that unlicensed contracting is tied to California’s underground economy, which officials estimate costs the state between $60 billion and $140 billion annually through unpaid taxes, lack of insurance coverage, and labor-law violations.

Which California Cities See The Most Cases?

The state does not publish a comprehensive city-by-city ranking of arrests for unlicensed contracting. However, enforcement actions, prosecutions, stings, complaints, and licensing investigations most frequently occur in California’s largest construction markets.

Based on publicly reported CSLB enforcement activity, district attorney actions, and population size, the cities that consistently generate some of the highest volumes of contractor-related enforcement activity include:

Los Angeles San Diego San Jose Sacramento Fresno

These cities are among California’s largest construction and remodeling markets and are regularly included in CSLB sting operations, complaint investigations, and licensing enforcement efforts.

Because California does not maintain a publicly available arrest leaderboard specifically for unlicensed contracting, an exact statewide ranking cannot be independently verified.

How California Compares To Other Western States

California is widely considered the nation’s largest construction market and maintains one of the country’s most aggressive contractor-licensing enforcement systems. The state’s participation in the recent NASCLA initiative alongside 14 other states underscores the interstate nature of the problem.

California’s large population, extensive housing stock, high construction costs, and frequent disaster-recovery rebuilding efforts create more opportunities for unlicensed operators than most Western states. Major enforcement actions tied to wildfire rebuilding in Los Angeles County have illustrated how criminals often target homeowners when demand for contractors surges.

While comparable arrest statistics are not reported uniformly across Western states, California generally conducts far more large-scale undercover contractor stings and sweep operations than neighboring states due to the size of its construction industry and enforcement infrastructure.

Tips For Homeowners To Avoid Becoming Victims

Before hiring a contractor, homeowners should:

Verify the contractor’s license at www.cslb.ca.gov.

Confirm the license number matches the contractor’s business name.

Check for workers’ compensation and liability insurance.

Obtain multiple written bids.

Avoid paying cash whenever possible.

Never pay more than the legal down-payment limit.

Demand a written contract detailing all work.

Check online reviews and references from recent projects.

Be cautious of door-to-door solicitations following storms, fires, or natural disasters.

Tips For Legitimate Contractors

Licensed contractors can reduce compliance risks by:

Ensuring all advertisements display a valid CSLB license number.

Keeping workers’ compensation and insurance policies current.

Using written contracts for all projects.

Maintaining accurate permitting records.

Training employees regarding CSLB regulations.

Refusing work that exceeds licensing classifications.

Promptly renewing licenses and registrations.

The latest CSLB enforcement action serves as a reminder that California regulators continue to aggressively pursue unlicensed contractors. For homeowners, taking a few minutes to verify a license before signing a contract could prevent thousands of dollars in losses. For contractors, the message is equally clear: complying with California’s licensing laws remains far less costly than facing criminal prosecution, fines, and possible jail time.

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