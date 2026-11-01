Coastal OC woman killed crossing Edinger Ave. on Halloween night

A 65-year-old Huntington Beach woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in east Huntington Beach, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 to the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Springdale Street regarding a collision involving a silver Toyota 4Runner and a pedestrian.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing southbound across Edinger Avenue east of Springdale Street when she was struck by the eastbound Toyota.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Midway City, remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was not injured.

Huntington Beach police said impairment does not appear to have been a factor for the driver, although investigators have not yet determined whether impairment played any role on the pedestrian’s side.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Tam Do at 714-536-5666.

What Charges Could the Driver Face?

At this stage, no criminal charges have been announced.

Based on the information released by police, the driver:

Remained at the scene

Cooperated with investigators

Was not believed to be impaired

Has not been accused of speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving or other violations

Under California law, a fatal collision by itself does not automatically result in criminal charges. Prosecutors generally must prove that the driver violated a traffic law or acted negligently in a manner that directly contributed to the death.

Potential outcomes could include:

No criminal charges , if investigators determine the driver acted reasonably and the collision was unavoidable.

, if investigators determine the driver acted reasonably and the collision was unavoidable. An infraction or misdemeanor traffic violation if evidence shows the driver failed to yield, drove inattentively or violated another provision of the California Vehicle Code.

if evidence shows the driver failed to yield, drove inattentively or violated another provision of the California Vehicle Code. Vehicular manslaughter charges under Penal Code Section 192(c) if investigators uncover evidence of criminal negligence. Depending on the circumstances, penalties can range from probation to several years in state prison.

However, based solely on the facts currently released by police, there is no indication that felony charges are forthcoming.

Civil Liability Could Still Be Significant

Even if no criminal charges are filed, the driver’s insurance company could face a substantial wrongful death claim.

California wrongful death lawsuits may seek compensation for:

Medical expenses

Funeral and burial costs

Lost financial support

Loss of companionship and care

Pain and suffering damages available under recent California law reforms

The ultimate allocation of fault could depend on factors such as:

Visibility conditions

Roadway lighting

Vehicle speed

Whether the pedestrian crossed within a marked crosswalk

Driver reaction time

Any possible pedestrian impairment

California’s comparative negligence system can allocate responsibility between both parties.

Impact on the Driver’s Auto Insurance

Regardless of whether criminal charges are filed, a fatal pedestrian collision usually triggers significant insurance consequences.

Potential impacts include:

Classification as an at-fault fatal collision if the driver’s insurer determines the driver bears responsibility.

Premium increases that may last three to seven years.

Loss of accident-free discounts.

Non-renewal by the current insurer.

Placement into California’s higher-risk insurance market.

Exposure to damages exceeding policy limits.

Even if investigators ultimately conclude the driver was not at fault, insurers typically conduct their own review before determining liability.

Similar Pedestrian Crashes Remain a Serious Orange County Problem

Pedestrian collisions continue to be one of Orange County’s most persistent traffic safety challenges.

Orange County recorded approximately 892 pedestrians killed or injured in traffic crashes during 2023, according to traffic safety data compiled from California’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System and Office of Traffic Safety statistics.

Recent fatal pedestrian collisions have occurred throughout Orange County, including Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

Many fatal pedestrian crashes occur after dark, a factor that may be relevant here given that the collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

Orange County Cities Frequently Associated With High Numbers of Pedestrian and Injury Collisions

Using California Office of Traffic Safety rankings, SWITRS data and local traffic safety reports, the Orange County cities that consistently report some of the highest numbers of pedestrian and injury-related crashes include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Garden Grove Huntington Beach Orange

Population size, commercial activity, tourism, major arterial roadways and pedestrian volume all contribute to higher collision totals in these cities.

Leading Causes of Fatal Pedestrian Crashes

Traffic safety experts repeatedly identify several common factors in serious pedestrian collisions:

Low-light or nighttime conditions

Failure to yield right-of-way

Distracted driving

Distracted walking

Excessive speed

Crossing outside designated crosswalks

Poor roadway lighting

Alcohol or drug impairment

Wide multilane roadways

Limited visibility caused by parked vehicles or landscaping

Studies also show that larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks are involved in a growing share of fatal pedestrian crashes nationwide because of their size and front-end height.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Slow down on major arterials such as Edinger Avenue, especially at night.

Expect pedestrians at intersections, bus stops and shopping centers.

Scan both sides of the roadway before proceeding through intersections.

Eliminate cellphone distractions.

Increase following distance after dark.

Use extra caution when making turns.

Watch for pedestrians crossing mid-block.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Use marked crosswalks whenever possible.

Make eye contact with approaching drivers.

Wear bright or reflective clothing during evening hours.

Avoid looking at phones while crossing.

Do not assume drivers can see you.

Cross only when traffic gaps are sufficient.

Remain alert near multilane roadways where one vehicle may stop while another continues through.

Investigation Continues

The fatal collision remains under investigation, and authorities have not released the name of the deceased pending notification of family members. Investigators will likely review vehicle data, roadway conditions, witness statements, surveillance footage and any available electronic evidence before determining whether any citations or charges are warranted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Traffic Investigator Tam Do at 714-536-5666.

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