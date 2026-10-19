Orange County fires back as Teamsters strike disrupts landfill operations

The labor dispute between the County of Orange and Teamsters Local 952 has escalated dramatically, with county officials filing an unfair practice charge with the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) on Oct. 19 alleging that the union crossed the line from lawful strike activity into illegal obstruction of public facilities.

The complaint, obtained by this publication, seeks expedited action and asks PERB to authorize court intervention against the union’s ongoing strike activities at Orange County’s three active landfills: Frank R. Bowerman Landfill in Irvine, Olinda Alpha Landfill in Brea, and Prima Deshecha Landfill in San Juan Capistrano.

The filing comes one week after approximately 465 County of Orange employees represented by Teamsters Local 952 walked off the job following stalled contract negotiations. The union has characterized the strike as both an economic strike and an unfair labor practice strike, accusing county officials of bargaining in bad faith.

County Alleges Repeated Road Blockages and Access Restrictions

According to the PERB complaint, county officials contend that union members repeatedly blocked vehicle access to landfill facilities from Oct. 13 through Oct. 17 by marching in roadways, forming human chains, surrounding vehicles, and impeding the movement of both county employees and commercial waste haulers.

The county alleges that Teamsters provided only about 12 hours of advance notice before launching the strike at 4 a.m. on Oct. 13. County attorneys argue this deprived Orange County Waste & Recycling officials of sufficient time to implement contingency plans and notify the public and waste-hauling companies.

Among the more serious allegations:

County managers were allegedly prevented from entering landfill facilities.

Commercial trash trucks reportedly faced hours-long delays.

Some haulers allegedly refused to make deliveries altogether.

Picketers allegedly told some customers that landfills were closed when county officials say they remained open.

County officials claim landfill traffic was reduced so significantly that daily waste tonnage plunged at the Frank R. Bowerman facility.

A declaration filed by a senior county waste management official stated that the Bowerman landfill typically receives about 8,000 tons of trash daily but received between roughly 1,100 and 2,000 tons per day during the strike period cited in the complaint.

Safety Concerns Become Central Issue

The county’s filing focuses heavily on safety concerns.

County attorneys allege picketers walked and stood in active traffic lanes, blocked fire lanes, and created conditions that endangered workers, motorists, and members of the public. The complaint cites incidents in which drivers became trapped in long traffic queues and alleges that some protesters lay down in roadways used by heavy trucks.

Perhaps most notably, the county claims two striking workers suffered injuries on Oct. 17 when their feet were allegedly run over by vehicles entering landfill facilities. County officials argue those incidents demonstrate the risks posed by picketers occupying traffic lanes.

The county is now asking PERB to seek injunctive relief, potentially including a temporary restraining order prohibiting the obstruction of ingress and egress at county facilities.

Union Maintains Its Conduct Has Been Lawful

The complaint includes extensive correspondence between county attorneys and lawyers representing Teamsters Local 952 that reveals a stark disagreement over what occurred at the landfill entrances.

Union attorneys repeatedly denied authorizing illegal conduct and maintained that peaceful ambulatory picketing is protected under California labor law. They argued that traffic delays and inconvenience do not automatically make strike activity unlawful.

In emails included in the filing, union representatives said picketers had been instructed not to block traffic and asserted that workers were being allowed through. The union also emphasized that no citations had reportedly been issued by local law enforcement agencies during the dispute.

The union’s position has generally been that any traffic slowdowns are a byproduct of lawful picketing rather than intentional blockades.

Broader Labor Dispute Predates the Strike

The current confrontation stems from a contract dispute that has been building for months.

Teamsters Local 952, which represents workers in Orange County Public Works, OC Waste & Recycling, OC Community Resources and other departments, has argued that county employees have fallen behind in wages amid rising living costs and staffing shortages. The union also points to an earlier PERB action in which labor board staff concluded that allegations of bad-faith bargaining by county officials warranted a formal complaint.

Union leaders have accused Orange County of delaying negotiations and failing to make meaningful movement toward a new agreement. County officials, meanwhile, have insisted they have continued bargaining and recently improved their contract offer.

The strike has already affected landfill operations, animal shelter functions, road maintenance, parks operations, fleet services and other county functions, according to both county and union statements.

What Happens Next

The filing places the dispute before PERB, California’s agency responsible for resolving public-sector labor conflicts.

Orange County is asking for fast-track treatment and emergency injunctive relief, arguing that the alleged conduct threatens public health and safety. Teamsters Local 952 is expected to defend its actions as lawful strike activity protected under California labor law.

The outcome could have implications far beyond this strike. PERB’s eventual ruling may help define where California labor law draws the line between protected picketing and unlawful interference with access to critical public infrastructure.

For now, the strike continues, negotiations remain unresolved, and Orange County’s landfill entrances have become the latest battleground in one of the county’s most contentious labor disputes in recent years.

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