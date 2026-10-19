OC CEO sentenced for $63M Ponzi-style investment fraud

A Laguna Niguel investment executive who marketed his private equity fund as a safe, passive income opportunity for retirees and other investors has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a years-long fraud scheme that prosecutors say operated in a Ponzi-like fashion and cost victims approximately $63 million.

Marco Giovanni Santarelli, 57, founder and CEO of Norada Capital Management (NCM), was sentenced by United States District Judge Fred W. Slaughter to 33 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $63,165,357 in restitution. Santarelli previously pleaded guilty in October 2025 to one count of wire fraud.

Promises of High Returns and Low Risk

According to federal prosecutors, Santarelli used NCM, a Laguna Niguel-based private equity fund, to solicit investments from hundreds of people across the United States between June 2020 and June 2024. Investors were encouraged to purchase unsecured promissory notes ranging from $25,000 to $500,000.

Marketing materials and webinars promoted returns of approximately 12% to 17%, with investors being told they would receive steady monthly interest payments over terms lasting three to seven years. Santarelli represented that investor funds would be deployed across a diversified portfolio that included e-commerce businesses, real estate ventures, Broadway productions, cryptocurrency investments, and other opportunities.

Prosecutors said Santarelli portrayed the investments as a “hands-off passive investment” well suited for retirement accounts and investors seeking predictable income. He also told investors that the promissory notes were backed by diversified assets under management and would generate reliable monthly returns.

Prosecutors Say Financial Statements Hid the Truth

To reassure investors, Santarelli allegedly distributed balance sheets detailing NCM’s assets, liabilities, and equity. Those reports represented that the firm possessed between $143.3 million and $224 million in assets.

Federal authorities later determined those financial statements painted a misleading picture of the fund’s actual condition. According to court documents, NCM was investing in risky and unprofitable assets that failed to generate the promised returns. The company carried substantial debt, produced little return on investment, and lacked the financial strength presented to investors.

Prosecutors further alleged that balance sheets provided to investors concealed more than $90 million in debt while inflating the value of the fund’s assets.

A Ponzi-Style Scheme Costing Victims Millions

As the financial condition of the fund deteriorated, prosecutors said Santarelli began using funds from newer investors to make interest payments to earlier investors rather than generating those payments through profitable business operations. Authorities described the arrangement as operating in “Ponzi-scheme fashion.”

By the time the scheme collapsed, more than 400 investors had collectively lost approximately $63 million.

Federal investigators have seized more than $5 million in assets linked to the scheme and continue efforts to identify and recover additional funds that may be available for victim restitution.

Federal Investigation and Prosecution

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The prosecution was handled by Chief Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer L. Waier.

In a parallel civil action, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Santarelli and NCM raised tens of millions of dollars through the sale of high-yield promissory notes that were falsely marketed as having strong capital preservation potential. The SEC further alleged that by 2023, the company had become unable to satisfy its promised returns and began making Ponzi-like payments using money from new investors.

Investment Fraud Remains a Growing National Threat

The Norada Capital case comes as federal authorities continue to warn about the rapid growth of investment fraud nationwide.

According to the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report, investment fraud generated approximately $8.65 billion in reported victim losses, making it the costliest category of cyber-enabled fraud in the United States.

National figures cited by the FBI show:

Approximately 72,984 investment fraud complaints were reported in 2025.

Victims reported more than $8.6 billion in investment fraud losses.

Cryptocurrency-related complaints accounted for more than $11 billion in losses.

Total reported cybercrime losses approached $21 billion nationwide in 2025.

Federal officials have consistently warned investors to be wary of opportunities promising unusually high returns with little risk, especially when promoters claim consistent profits regardless of market conditions. The allegations in the Norada Capital case closely mirror many of the warning signs that regulators and law enforcement agencies have long associated with investment fraud and Ponzi schemes.

How Investors Can Spot Potential Investment Fraud

Federal authorities say investment fraud schemes often share common warning signs. While every investment carries risk, experts recommend exercising caution when promoters make claims that seem unusually attractive or too good to be true.

Investors should be wary when promoters:

Promise consistently high returns regardless of market conditions.

Describe an investment as virtually risk-free while offering above-market yields.

Emphasize “passive income” or guaranteed monthly payments without clearly explaining the underlying risks.

Use urgency or pressure tactics to secure investment commitments.

Provide financial statements that cannot be independently verified.

Discourage investors from seeking outside financial or legal advice.

Before investing, experts generally recommend researching the company and its principals, requesting independently audited financial statements, verifying regulatory filings, and consulting a licensed financial professional. The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission also encourage investors to report suspected fraud as early as possible, as early intervention can sometimes prevent additional losses.

What Happens Next?

While Santarelli’s prison sentence brings the criminal case to a close, the financial fallout remains significant for victims. With more than 400 investors suffering losses and only a portion of the money recovered so far, federal authorities continue efforts to locate additional assets that could ultimately help compensate those affected by the scheme.

The case serves as a reminder that promises of extraordinary returns, particularly those marketed as safe and predictable retirement investments, can carry substantial risks when the underlying financial reality does not match the sales pitch.

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