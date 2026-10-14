OCDA investigation finds death of Costa Mesa arrestee caused by illness and infection

The Todd Spitzer-led Orange County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal conduct occurred in connection with the February 8, 2025 custodial death of 63-year-old Lawrence Steven Addesso, a Costa Mesa arrestee who died after being transported from the Costa Mesa Police Department jail to Hoag Hospital.

According to the DA’s investigation, Addesso’s death was ultimately caused by complications from acute bronchopneumonia and sepsis, and the manner of death was ruled natural.

The findings were outlined in the recently released report, which details the circumstances surrounding Addesso’s arrest, detention, medical decline, and eventual death.

What Led to Lawrence Addesso’s Arrest?

According to investigators, police were dispatched on February 7, 2025 to a parking lot near West 19th Street in Costa Mesa after a woman reported an unknown man sitting inside her Toyota Camry without permission. Officers identified the man as Lawrence Addesso. He was initially detained without force and reportedly cooperated with officers throughout the encounter.

Investigators determined Addesso had soiled himself and the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of:

Vandalism

Disorderly conduct

Multiple outstanding warrants

Police reports reviewed by the DA indicate no force was used during either the arrest or transportation to jail.

While interacting with officers, Addesso repeatedly complained of being tired but did not complain of pain or report a medical emergency. Investigators noted he was coherent and engaged in conversation.

Rejected by Orange County Jail Medical Staff

After arriving at the Costa Mesa jail, Addesso was placed in a detoxification cell. Later that evening he was transported to the Orange County Jail for booking. Once there, jail medical personnel attempted to conduct a medical screening but Addesso repeatedly refused to answer questions, stated he wanted to sleep, and would not cooperate with the intake process. Medical staff declined to accept him into the jail population until he could obtain medical clearance.

He was returned to Costa Mesa custody and later transported to Hoag Hospital after reporting numbness in his legs and difficulty moving. The DA report notes that within minutes of his condition worsening, officers arranged transport to the hospital.

Septic Shock and Rapid Decline

Hospital staff determined that Addesso was suffering from septic shock believed to stem from an untreated infection. Medical records cited in the DA investigation show Addesso reported experiencing a cough and shortness of breath for several days prior to his arrest. Imaging revealed pneumonia in his left lung.

Doctors admitted him to intensive care, where his condition rapidly deteriorated. He suffered cardiac arrest, was briefly revived, but ultimately died at approximately 3:25 p.m. on February 8, 2025.

A forensic autopsy later determined the official cause of death was “complications of acute bronchopneumonia with sepsis,” and the death was classified as natural.

Lawrence Addesso’s Criminal History

The DA report reveals that Lawrence Addesso had a California criminal record dating back to 1981. According to investigators, his prior arrests included allegations involving:

Burglary

Theft

Possession of controlled substances

Domestic violence

Receiving stolen property

Elder abuse

Assault and battery

Driving under the influence

Child abuse

Court-order violations

Disorderly conduct

Drug paraphernalia violations

Being under the influence of controlled substances

The report does not indicate the disposition of every arrest and does not specify which arrests resulted in convictions.

Why the OCDA Declined Criminal Charges

The DA’s legal review focused on whether police personnel failed in their duty to provide necessary medical care. Prosecutors concluded that officers had no reason to believe Addesso was suffering from a life-threatening medical condition during most of the encounter and that, once his condition appeared to worsen, they took steps to obtain medical treatment.

The report specifically concluded there was no evidence that any employee of the Costa Mesa Police Department intentionally or negligently failed to perform a legal duty that contributed to Addesso’s death. The investigation was therefore closed without criminal charges.

Inmate Deaths in Orange County: What the Numbers Show

The death comes amid ongoing scrutiny of inmate and custodial deaths throughout Orange County’s correctional system.

According to the Orange County Office of Independent Review, there were:

17 custodial connected deaths in 2022

6 custodial connected deaths in 2023

10 custodial connected deaths in 2024

For 2025, Orange County officials and outside watchdog organizations reported at least eight inmate deaths by late 2025, reflecting another year of significant mortality within the jail system.

The trendline shows considerable year-to-year fluctuation rather than a steady decline. While deaths dropped sharply from 2022 to 2023, they increased again in 2024, and watchdog groups have argued that inmate deaths continue to occur at concerning levels despite reductions in the overall jail population.

A January 2026 report by the ACLU of Southern California found that at least 119 people died in Orange County jail custody between 2010 and 2021 and argued that medical neglect, untreated withdrawal, chronic illness, mental health issues, and delayed care remain persistent concerns. County officials have disputed broader claims of systemic fault and continue to point to ongoing oversight and transparency measures.

Final Takeaway

The death of Lawrence Steven Addesso highlights one of the most difficult questions facing law enforcement agencies and jail systems nationwide: when does a detainee’s condition reflect intoxication, exhaustion, mental health distress, or an undiagnosed medical emergency?

After reviewing body-camera footage, jail surveillance video, medical records, witness statements, and forensic evidence, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office concluded that Addesso’s death was the result of severe pneumonia and sepsis rather than any criminal misconduct by Costa Mesa police personnel.

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