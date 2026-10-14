OCDA clears Anaheim Police in death of inmate, meth intoxication blamed

The Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has released the findings of an extensive investigation into the December 2024 custodial death of Vinh Quang Nguyen, concluding there is no evidence that any Anaheim Police Department employee or jail staff member committed a crime or failed in a legal duty that caused Nguyen’s death.

The investigation examined body-worn camera footage, jail surveillance video, medical records, witness statements, police reports, crime laboratory evidence, and coroner findings following Nguyen’s death on December 9, 2024, while in police custody.

What Happened?

According to the OCDA report, Anaheim police officers responded on December 5, 2024, to the Beach Side Inn on South Beach Boulevard after receiving a report of an altercation involving two men in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found Nguyen inside an SUV and a second individual outside the vehicle suffering from facial injuries. Investigators determined the second individual was the victim of domestic violence allegedly committed by Nguyen.

Officers reported that Nguyen refused to exit the vehicle and exhibited behavior commonly associated with stimulant intoxication, including:

Irrational speech

Heavy breathing

Excessive sweating

Rigid muscles

Erratic behavior

Recognizing potential drug influence, officers requested paramedics to evaluate Nguyen. During the encounter, Nguyen allegedly spat in an officer’s face and resisted attempts to remove him from the vehicle. The standoff lasted approximately 30 minutes. At one point, Nguyen reportedly placed an object around his neck in what officers interpreted as an attempt to choke himself.

At approximately 8:02 p.m., officers persuaded Nguyen to exit the SUV and took him into custody. He was handcuffed, placed in a hobble restraint, and fitted with a spit mask after allegedly spitting on officers. Paramedics later evaluated him and noted no obvious medical emergency requiring hospitalization.

Booking Process at Anaheim Police Jail

Nguyen arrived at the Anaheim Police Department jail shortly before 8:42 p.m. Jail staff were advised he had been combative and required restraints.

During the booking process, correctional officers reported that Nguyen:

Attempted to headbutt a correctional officer

Resisted efforts to remove restraints

Kicked toward staff

Grabbed and twisted an officer’s fingers

Refused fingerprinting by making a fist

Gave the name “Officer Lily” when asked to identify himself

When asked about medical or mental health issues, Nguyen reportedly denied any such problems and stated he had been forced to take drugs.

After being searched and placed in a sobering cell, jail personnel continued monitoring him through observation windows. A short time later staff observed shallow breathing, a weak pulse, and discoloration of his lips.

Emergency Medical Response

The report states jail personnel quickly summoned emergency medical services and initiated lifesaving efforts. Their actions included:

Administering three doses of Narcan

Providing oxygen

Performing CPR

Using an automated external defibrillator multiple times

Paramedics eventually restored a pulse and transported Nguyen to Anaheim Regional Medical Center. However, he never regained consciousness. Doctors noted concerns that methamphetamine use may have triggered the cardiac arrest. He was declared brain-dead on December 9, 2024, and subsequently pronounced deceased.

Autopsy Findings

The autopsy conducted by Dr. Jack Guccione of the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner found no fatal traumatic injuries.

After reviewing medical records and toxicology results, the coroner determined:

Cause of death: Complications of methamphetamine intoxication

Contributing condition: Exertion during restraint

Manner of death: Accident

Toxicology testing revealed methamphetamine and amphetamine in both antemortem and postmortem blood samples.

Did Nguyen Have a Criminal History?

One of the more notable findings in the OCDA report is that investigators found no prior criminal history or arrest record for Nguyen. The report explicitly states: “Nguyen had no criminal history or arrest record.”

That finding distinguishes this case from many custodial death investigations involving repeat offenders or inmates with extensive criminal backgrounds. Based on the OCDA’s review, Nguyen entered this incident without a documented criminal record.

Why No Criminal Charges Were Filed

Prosecutors analyzed whether any potential criminal liability existed under theories of murder, manslaughter, or failure to perform a legal duty owed to a person in custody.

The OCDA concluded:

Officers used minimal force.

The hobble restraint and spit mask were appropriate under the circumstances.

Medical personnel evaluated Nguyen before he was booked.

Jail personnel monitored him while in custody.

Staff immediately summoned aid when signs of distress appeared.

Emergency medical treatment was provided without delay.

The report ultimately found no evidence that Anaheim police personnel intentionally breached their duty of care or acted with criminal negligence.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Rozenberg concluded there was no evidence any APD employee or any individual under APD supervision failed to perform a legal duty that caused Nguyen’s death. The investigation was therefore closed without criminal charges.

Inmate Deaths Remain a Major Orange County Issue

Although the OCDA cleared Anaheim police personnel in this case, inmate and in-custody deaths continue to be a significant issue throughout Orange County.

According to reporting by Voice of OC, Orange County jail deaths rose from 8 deaths in 2019 to 12 deaths in 2020, the highest total in at least four years at that time.

More recently, a 2026 report published by the ACLU of Southern California reviewed 119 Orange County jail deaths and found that deaths continued despite a declining jail population. The report noted that at least eight inmates had died in Orange County jails during 2025 and argued that many deaths occurred among people suffering from substance abuse, mental illness, or serious medical conditions.

The available data suggest that Orange County has experienced persistent concerns regarding custodial deaths over the past five years, with advocacy groups describing a rising long-term trend even as jail populations have generally declined.

Broader Questions Remain

While the OCDA’s investigation found no criminal wrongdoing by Anaheim police officers or jail personnel, the case highlights the dangers associated with severe methamphetamine intoxication and the challenges law enforcement agencies face when dealing with individuals experiencing drug-induced medical or behavioral crises.

The investigation concluded that Nguyen’s death resulted from complications of methamphetamine intoxication combined with exertion during restraint, not from improper conduct by officers or correctional staff. Nevertheless, the incident adds to the ongoing countywide discussion over inmate health, substance abuse, medical monitoring, and the continued scrutiny of deaths occurring in custody throughout Orange County.

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