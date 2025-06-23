O.C. vehicle theft suspects arrested after a dangerous high speed police pursuit

Last week, a vehicle came into town and dropped off suspect(s) who stole a vehicle from a hotel, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Officers and detectives worked diligently to obtain evidence and leads. Fast forward to Friday at 6:31 p.m., that same car triggered the NBPD’s Flock cameras as it re-entered the city.
Officers quickly spotted the car near Fashion Island, and that’s when things took off. The suspects drove erratically and lead NBPD officers on a dangerous pursuit, intentionally ramming police vehicles and even uninvolved drivers in a desperate attempt to escape. But horsepower doesn’t outrun teamwork. Despite the vehicle pushing 900 horsepower, the suspects couldn’t outrun justice.
After a brief foot chase, all three were taken into custody, no injuries to officers, suspects, or the public.
Potential Charges and Penalties:
- Felony Reckless Evading (VC § 2800.2)
- Prison: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years
- Fine: Up to $10,000
- Other: Vehicle impoundment, license suspension
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC § 245(a)(1))
- Prison: 2 to 4 years (more if injuries occurred)
- Fine: Up to $10,000
- Note: This is a strike offense under California’s Three Strikes Law
- Felony Hit and Run (VC § 20001)
- Prison: Up to 4 years if injury occurred
- Fine: $1,000 to $10,000
- Resisting Arrest (PC § 148(a)(1))
- Jail: Up to 1 year
- Fine: Up to $1,000
Aggravating Factors:
- Use of a high-powered vehicle
- Endangering the public
- Damaging police vehicles
These could lead to sentence enhancements, restitution, and stricter probation terms.