Mon. Jun 23rd, 2025
automobiles Crime Newport Beach

O.C. vehicle theft suspects arrested after a dangerous high speed police pursuit

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 23, 2025

Last week, a vehicle came into town and dropped off suspect(s) who stole a vehicle from a hotel, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Officers and detectives worked diligently to obtain evidence and leads. Fast forward to Friday at 6:31 p.m., that same car triggered the NBPD’s Flock cameras as it re-entered the city.

Officers quickly spotted the car near Fashion Island, and that’s when things took off. The suspects drove erratically and lead NBPD officers on a dangerous pursuit, intentionally ramming police vehicles and even uninvolved drivers in a desperate attempt to escape. But horsepower doesn’t outrun teamwork. Despite the vehicle pushing 900 horsepower, the suspects couldn’t outrun justice.

After a brief foot chase, all three were taken into custody, no injuries to officers, suspects, or the public.

Potential Charges and Penalties:

  1. Felony Reckless Evading (VC § 2800.2)
    • Prison: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years
    • Fine: Up to $10,000
    • Other: Vehicle impoundment, license suspension
  2. Assault with a Deadly Weapon (PC § 245(a)(1))
    • Prison: 2 to 4 years (more if injuries occurred)
    • Fine: Up to $10,000
    • Note: This is a strike offense under California’s Three Strikes Law
  3. Felony Hit and Run (VC § 20001)
    • Prison: Up to 4 years if injury occurred
    • Fine: $1,000 to $10,000
  4. Resisting Arrest (PC § 148(a)(1))
    • Jail: Up to 1 year
    • Fine: Up to $1,000

Aggravating Factors:

  • Use of a high-powered vehicle
  • Endangering the public
  • Damaging police vehicles
    These could lead to sentence enhancements, restitution, and stricter probation terms.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine

Two women arrested after assaulting a store employee during a retail theft in Irvine

Jun 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

Five suspects arrested for assaulting SAPD officers as they tried to make an arrest

Jun 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Los Angeles County OCDA Santa Ana Tustin

LAPD officer accused of DUI, fatally hitting an O.C. pedestrian and fleeing the scene

Jun 22, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine

Two women arrested after assaulting a store employee during a retail theft in Irvine

Jun 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
automobiles Crime Newport Beach

O.C. vehicle theft suspects arrested after a dangerous high speed police pursuit

Jun 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

Five suspects arrested for assaulting SAPD officers as they tried to make an arrest

Jun 23, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Los Angeles County OCDA Santa Ana Tustin

LAPD officer accused of DUI, fatally hitting an O.C. pedestrian and fleeing the scene

Jun 22, 2025 Art Pedroza