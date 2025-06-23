Five suspects arrested for assaulting SAPD officers as they tried to make an arrest

Five suspects found themselves in handcuffs after they allegedly assaulted SAPD police officers who were trying to make an arrest.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m., as police officers attempted to arrest a man for drinking in public after nearby bars and restaurants closed at the 300 block of West Third Street, according to the SAPD.

The officers found themselves surrounded by a large crowd and were then assaulted, which prevented them from making the arrest they had been attempting, according to the SAPD.

Three officers were injured with cuts and abrasions as a result of the assault, and three men and two women were arrested for obstructing them.

SAPD Chief Robert Rodriguez issued this statement after the arrest:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. today in our downtown area, involving an arrest and the use of force by our officers. A portion of the incident was recorded and has been shared on social media.

We understand the concerns that arise when force is used, and we want to assure our community that the incident is being thoroughly reviewed, just as we do with all use of force incidents.

We also want to remind the public that interfering with an arrest or striking an officer is unlawful and dangerous. Our officers are here to protect and serve, and we ask for the community’s cooperation during all enforcement actions.

We appreciate your continued support as we uphold our responsibility to ensure the safety of all members of our community.”

There are several Santa Ana City Councilmembers who continue to act the police and demand their defunding. It is no wonder that members of the public now feel it is okay to assault police officers.

Here is a summary of the penalties for attacking police officers in Santa Ana, California:

Legal defenses can include self-defense, lack of intent, or the officer not acting lawfully.

Assaulting a police officer during an arrest is a misdemeanor under California law.

The maximum penalty is 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.

The officer must have been performing their duties lawfully, and the person must have known or should have known they were a police officer.

If physical contact occurs, it could be charged as battery on a police officer, which may carry more serious consequences.

Other related charges might include resisting arrest or threatening an officer, depending on the situation.

