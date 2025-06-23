Mon. Jun 23rd, 2025
Two women arrested after assaulting a store employee during a retail theft in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

On June 5th, an employee witnessed a suspect conceal an item in their bag and flee Zumiez at the Spectrum, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When the employee confronted the suspect, she kicked the employee in the head. A friend of the suspect also joined in the assault while young children were present and fled.

Detectives identified the suspects as Jennifer Rosenberger, 20, from Brea, and Emily Castaneda Baez, 20, out of Compton. This week, both were arrested for various charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and child endangerment.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Drake at JDrake@cityofirvine.org.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential legal consequences they now face under California law:

Robbery (Penal Code § 211)

Robbery involves taking property from someone using force or fear.

  • Penalties:
    • 2 to 6 years in state prison
    • Strike offense under California’s Three Strikes Law
    • Sentence enhancements possible if weapons or injuries are involved

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Penal Code § 245(a)(1))

Kicking someone in the head can be considered assault with a deadly weapon due to the potential for serious injury.

  • Penalties:
    • 2 to 4 years in state prison
    • Up to $10,000 in fines
    • Also a strike offense

Child Endangerment (Penal Code § 273a)

Because the assault occurred in the presence of children, both suspects face child endangerment charges.

  • Penalties:
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail
    • Felony (if risk of serious harm): 2 to 6 years in state prison
    • Additional consequences may include probation, parenting classes, or loss of custody rights

What’s Next?

If convicted, Rosenberger and Baez could face significant prison time, especially given the violent nature of the incident and the presence of children. The case also highlights how quickly a theft can escalate into a serious felony when violence is involved.

