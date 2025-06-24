Mon. Jun 23rd, 2025
Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD arrested a wanted anti-ICE rioter

By Art Pedroza

Jun 23, 2025

One of the suspects wanted involved in the June 16 incident in Downtown Santa Ana for assault with a deadly weapon has been taken into custody today and booked into juvenile hall.

The second suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant P. McClaskey at (714) 245-8438 or pmcclaskey@santa-ana.org.

Original Post:

Detectives are attempting to identify two suspects who fired illegal fireworks indiscriminately into a large crowd of people.

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspects aimed the fireworks downward toward individuals in the crowd near the area of 4th Street and French Street during a demonstration.

Art Pedroza
By Art Pedroza

