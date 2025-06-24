Tue. Jun 24th, 2025
Costa Mesa Crime

A vehicle theft suspect was caught in Costa Mesa after he fled on foot

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 24, 2025

Yesterday at around noon, a police officer located a stolen vehicle near Harbor Boulevard and Gisler Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and then fled on foot. Additional officers responded and set up a perimeter.

It was then reported that the suspect was seen running in the area of Royal Palm Drive.

A police officer located the man matching the description of the driver.

The man was detained, identified, and taken into custody.

Great teamwork and arrest led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Here’s a summary of the possible penalties the man could face after stealing a car and fleeing from police in Costa Mesa, CA:

  1. Vehicle Theft (Grand Theft Auto)
    • Up to 3 years in state prison
    • Fine up to $10,000
  2. Evading Police (with reckless driving)
    • 16 months to 3 years in state prison
    • Fine up to $10,000
  3. Reckless Driving
    • Up to 90 days in jail
    • Fine up to $1,000
  4. Resisting Arrest (if applicable)
    • Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Fine up to $1,000

Additional charges could apply if there was property damage, injuries, or other crimes involved. Let me know if you want updates on this case or help understanding how these charges might be handled in court.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
By Art Pedroza

