A vehicle theft suspect was caught in Costa Mesa after he fled on foot

Yesterday at around noon, a police officer located a stolen vehicle near Harbor Boulevard and Gisler Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and then fled on foot. Additional officers responded and set up a perimeter.

It was then reported that the suspect was seen running in the area of Royal Palm Drive.

A police officer located the man matching the description of the driver.

The man was detained, identified, and taken into custody.

Great teamwork and arrest led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Here’s a summary of the possible penalties the man could face after stealing a car and fleeing from police in Costa Mesa, CA:

Vehicle Theft (Grand Theft Auto) Up to 3 years in state prison

Fine up to $10,000 Evading Police (with reckless driving) 16 months to 3 years in state prison

Fine up to $10,000 Reckless Driving Up to 90 days in jail

Fine up to $1,000 Resisting Arrest (if applicable) Up to 1 year in county jail

Fine up to $1,000

Additional charges could apply if there was property damage, injuries, or other crimes involved. Let me know if you want updates on this case or help understanding how these charges might be handled in court.

