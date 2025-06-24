A vehicle theft suspect was caught in Costa Mesa after he fled on foot

Yesterday at around noon, a police officer located a stolen vehicle near Harbor Boulevard and Gisler Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and then fled on foot. Additional officers responded and set up a perimeter.
It was then reported that the suspect was seen running in the area of Royal Palm Drive.
A police officer located the man matching the description of the driver.
The man was detained, identified, and taken into custody.
Great teamwork and arrest led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Here’s a summary of the possible penalties the man could face after stealing a car and fleeing from police in Costa Mesa, CA:
- Vehicle Theft (Grand Theft Auto)
- Up to 3 years in state prison
- Fine up to $10,000
- Evading Police (with reckless driving)
- 16 months to 3 years in state prison
- Fine up to $10,000
- Reckless Driving
- Up to 90 days in jail
- Fine up to $1,000
- Resisting Arrest (if applicable)
- Up to 1 year in county jail
- Fine up to $1,000
Additional charges could apply if there was property damage, injuries, or other crimes involved.