O.C. Sheriff Barnes endorses Hugh Nguyen for O.C. Clerk-Recorder

Santa Ana (CA)— Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen announced today that he has been endorsed by Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes for re-election in the June 2nd California Primary.

“I am proud to endorse Hugh Nguyen for his 2026 re-election to Orange County Clerk-Recorder”, said Sheriff Barnes. “He always puts the interests of the residents of Orange County first and that is a sign of a true public servant.”

Under Nguyen’s management Orange County now enjoys the lowest real property recording fees in California. He was named by the Orange County Register as one of the county’s “100 Most Influential Leaders” in 2015 and again in 2020 for his efforts in making department services more accessible to working families.

“I am truly humbled by Sheriff Barnes endorsement and thank you for your support”, said Nguyen.

About Hugh Nguyen

Under Nguyen’s leadership, the department has focused on modernizing services, increasing accessibility, and reducing costs. Key initiatives include:

Innovative Programs : Launched the award-winning “Hitched at Honda Center” program to offer safe, outdoor marriage services during the pandemic and introduced the “Clerk-Recorder on Wheels” mobile unit.

: Launched the award-winning “Hitched at Honda Center” program to offer safe, outdoor marriage services during the pandemic and introduced the “Clerk-Recorder on Wheels” mobile unit. Technological Milestones : Surpassed 10 million electronically recorded documents and introduced the “OC Weddings” app along with the AI-powered CRBot.

: Surpassed 10 million electronically recorded documents and introduced the “OC Weddings” app along with the AI-powered CRBot. Public Access : Implemented Special Saturday hours and opened additional branch offices in Anaheim, Westminster, and Laguna Hills.

: Implemented Special Saturday hours and opened additional branch offices in Anaheim, Westminster, and Laguna Hills. Fiscal Responsibility: Reduced fees, such as for passport photos, and saved taxpayers over $3 million in personnel costs.

Awards and Recognition

Nguyen’s initiatives have garnered significant recognition, including multiple innovation awards from the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) for his department’s efforts in service and accessibility. He has also been recognized for leadership in public service and was honored by the Orange County Register as one of the area’s most influential people.

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