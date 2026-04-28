Transient living in a coastal O.C. flood control channel arrested on narcotics and theft charges

On Friday, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s dedicated Homeless Task Force (HTF) responded to reports of an illegal encampment located inside a flood control channel.

Due to the difficult terrain, the officers partnered with Public Works and borrowed water boots to access the area.

Upon contact, the officers discovered the individual was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and had outstanding warrants related to narcotics and theft.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

HBPD officers remain committed to balancing compassion with enforcement, connecting those in need with available resources while holding individuals accountable for violating the law.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the report from the Huntington Beach Police Department, the individual faces penalties related to three distinct legal issues:

1. Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia

Under California Health and Safety Code 11364, possession of drug paraphernalia is typically a misdemeanor. Potential penalties include:

Jail Time: Up to six months in county jail.

Up to six months in county jail. Fines: Up to $1,000.

Up to $1,000. Alternative Sentencing: Eligible individuals may qualify for drug diversion programs (such as PC 1000 or Proposition 36), which allow for the dismissal of charges upon successful completion of a rehabilitation program.

2. Outstanding Warrants (Narcotics and Theft)

The specific penalties for these warrants depend on the nature of the original charges (e.g., petty theft vs. grand theft, or simple possession vs. possession for sale) and the suspect’s criminal history. Legislative Analyst’s Office (.gov) +1

Theft: Simple petty theft is usually a misdemeanor, but under Proposition 36, repeat offenders with two or more prior theft convictions can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to three years.

Simple petty theft is usually a misdemeanor, but under Proposition 36, repeat offenders with two or more prior theft convictions can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to three years. Narcotics: Simple possession is generally a misdemeanor. However, if the warrants involve hard drugs and the individual has prior drug-related convictions, they may face a “treatment-mandated felony” under the same proposition.

3. Illegal Encampment in a Flood Control Channel

Orange County ordinances and California law prohibit camping in high-risk areas like flood control channels.

Charge: This is generally classified as a misdemeanor for lodging without permission (Penal Code 647(e)).

This is generally classified as a for lodging without permission (Penal Code 647(e)). Penalties: Violators can face up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The HBPD Homeless Task Force often attempts to connect individuals with services, but the presence of outstanding warrants and narcotics violations typically necessitates formal custody and legal prosecution.

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