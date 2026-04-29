Tue. Apr 28th, 2026
Crime Garden Grove Irvine Tustin

O.C. burglary pair arrested on theft and drug charges by the Irvine Police

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 28, 2026

Last Thursday, police officers investigated a vehicle burglary at an apartment garage on Martin, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Over $3,000 worth of personal property was stolen from a vehicle.

On Sunday, IPD’s Real Time Crime Center alerted officers that the suspect’s vehicle was driving around Irvine.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and detained a man and a woman.

Inside the vehicle was the victim’s stolen property, illegal drugs, and mail belonging to other people.

Chris Huynh, 48, of Garden Grove, and Yasmine Nahida Kanbour, 41, of Tustin, were arrested for burglary, conspiracy, possessing stolen property, and drug-related charges.

The name “Yasmine Nahida Kanbour” is deeply rooted in Arabic and Persian culture, and is common in Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

Huynh is a very common Vietnamese surname. It is the southern Vietnamese variation of the name Hoàng, which is the northern version.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Under California law, Chris Huynh and Yasmine Nahida Kanbour face potentially severe penalties for the multiple charges following their arrest in Irvine. Because many of these offenses are “wobblers,” the final penalties will depend on whether prosecutors file them as misdemeanors or felonies based on their criminal histories and the specific details of the crime. 

1. Burglary (Penal Code 459) 

Vehicle burglary is typically classified as second-degree burglary.

  • Felony: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.
  • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. 

2. Possession of Stolen Property (Penal Code 496) 

Since the value of the stolen property exceeded $3,000 (well above the $950 felony threshold), this is likely to be charged as a felony

  • Felony: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison.
  • Civil Penalty: The victim may also sue for up to three times the amount of actual damages plus legal fees. 

3. Conspiracy (Penal Code 182)

Conspiracy to commit a crime generally carries the same maximum penalty as the underlying offense itself. Kraut Law GroupKraut Law Group +1

  • Felony Conspiracy: Up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
  • Identity Theft Enhancement: If the “mail belonging to other people” leads to identity theft conspiracy charges, fines can increase to $25,000

4. Drug-Related Charges

Penalties vary significantly based on the type of substance and whether it was for personal use or sale. 

  • Simple Possession: Usually a misdemeanor carrying up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.
  • Possession with Intent to Sell: A felony carrying 2 to 4 years in state prison and fines up to $20,000. 

Potential Sentence Enhancements

Recent legal changes in California, such as Prop 36 and Senate Bill 905, have tightened penalties for repeat theft offenders and organized retail/vehicle theft. If either suspect has prior felony or theft convictions, they could face additional years added to their base sentence.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Drugs Placentia

A K9 police dog helped take 38 pounds of meth off the street in north Orange County

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs homeless Huntington Beach OC Public Works Orange County

Transient living in a coastal O.C. flood control channel arrested on narcotics and theft charges

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Crime Fires Huntington Beach Santa Ana

Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly setting eleven fires along an Orange County trail

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
One thought on “O.C. burglary pair arrested on theft and drug charges by the Irvine Police”

  1. In regards to Yasmine Nahida Kanbour, this isn’t her first rodeo. She’s been in trouble with the law at least a few other times.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Drugs Placentia

A K9 police dog helped take 38 pounds of meth off the street in north Orange County

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Garden Grove Irvine Tustin

O.C. burglary pair arrested on theft and drug charges by the Irvine Police

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs homeless Huntington Beach OC Public Works Orange County

Transient living in a coastal O.C. flood control channel arrested on narcotics and theft charges

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza
Costa Mesa Crime Fires Huntington Beach Santa Ana

Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly setting eleven fires along an Orange County trail

Apr 28, 2026 Art Pedroza