Last Thursday, police officers investigated a vehicle burglary at an apartment garage on Martin, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Over $3,000 worth of personal property was stolen from a vehicle.

On Sunday, IPD’s Real Time Crime Center alerted officers that the suspect’s vehicle was driving around Irvine.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and detained a man and a woman.

Inside the vehicle was the victim’s stolen property, illegal drugs, and mail belonging to other people.

Chris Huynh, 48, of Garden Grove, and Yasmine Nahida Kanbour, 41, of Tustin, were arrested for burglary, conspiracy, possessing stolen property, and drug-related charges.

The name “Yasmine Nahida Kanbour” is deeply rooted in Arabic and Persian culture, and is common in Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

Huynh is a very common Vietnamese surname. It is the southern Vietnamese variation of the name Hoàng, which is the northern version.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Under California law, Chris Huynh and Yasmine Nahida Kanbour face potentially severe penalties for the multiple charges following their arrest in Irvine. Because many of these offenses are “wobblers,” the final penalties will depend on whether prosecutors file them as misdemeanors or felonies based on their criminal histories and the specific details of the crime.

1. Burglary (Penal Code 459)

Vehicle burglary is typically classified as second-degree burglary.

Felony: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.

16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and fines up to $1,000.

2. Possession of Stolen Property (Penal Code 496)

Since the value of the stolen property exceeded $3,000 (well above the $950 felony threshold), this is likely to be charged as a felony.

Felony: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison.

16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison. Civil Penalty: The victim may also sue for up to three times the amount of actual damages plus legal fees.

3. Conspiracy (Penal Code 182)

Conspiracy to commit a crime generally carries the same maximum penalty as the underlying offense itself. Kraut Law Group +1

Felony Conspiracy: Up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Up to 3 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Identity Theft Enhancement: If the “mail belonging to other people” leads to identity theft conspiracy charges, fines can increase to $25,000.

4. Drug-Related Charges

Penalties vary significantly based on the type of substance and whether it was for personal use or sale.

Simple Possession: Usually a misdemeanor carrying up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Usually a misdemeanor carrying up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Possession with Intent to Sell: A felony carrying 2 to 4 years in state prison and fines up to $20,000.

Potential Sentence Enhancements

Recent legal changes in California, such as Prop 36 and Senate Bill 905, have tightened penalties for repeat theft offenders and organized retail/vehicle theft. If either suspect has prior felony or theft convictions, they could face additional years added to their base sentence.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related