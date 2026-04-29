A K9 police dog helped take 38 pounds of meth off the street in north Orange County

K-9 Officer Perez and her partner K-9 Zero assisted an outside agency during a vehicle stop. K-9 Zero then alerted to the vehicle, according to the Placentia Police Department.

In police terminology, an “alert” (also called a “hit”) is a behavioral change the dog is trained to perform—such as sitting, barking, or scratching—when it identifies a specific odor it was trained to find, typically narcotics or explosives.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 38 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $30,000.

This significant seizure kept a large quantity of dangerous narcotics off the streets and highlights the value of strong interagency partnerships.

K-9 Officer Perez and K-9 Zero continue to remain ready to assist whenever called upon and proudly represent the Placentia Police Department through their hard work, dedication and ongoing training.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on the seizure of 38 pounds of methamphetamine in California, suspects typically face severe felony charges under state and federal law. Because this quantity far exceeds the threshold for “personal use,” they would likely be charged with possession for sale and transportation.

State Penalties (California Health and Safety Code)

Suspects arrested in such operations are often booked on the following charges:

Possession for Sale (HS 11378): A felony punishable by 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail and fines up to $10,000.

A felony punishable by in county jail and fines up to $10,000. Transportation for Sale (HS 11379): A felony carrying a sentence of two, three, or four years in state prison.

A felony carrying a sentence of in state prison. Weight Enhancements: Due to the large quantity (38 pounds is approximately 17.2 kg), suspects face significant sentencing enhancements. For possession of more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, California law can add 3 to 15 years to the base prison sentence.

Federal Penalties

If the case is prosecuted federally under 21 U.S.C. § 841, the penalties for trafficking more than 50 grams of “actual” methamphetamine or 500 grams of a mixture are even more stringent:

Mandatory Minimums: A first offense typically carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence and up to life imprisonment .

A first offense typically carries a sentence and up to . Fines: Individuals may face fines up to $10 million .

Individuals may face fines up to . Supervised Release: Following imprisonment, defendants are usually subject to at least five years of supervised release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related