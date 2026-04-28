Tue. Apr 28th, 2026
Costa Mesa Crime Fires Huntington Beach Santa Ana

Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly setting eleven fires along an Orange County trail

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 28, 2026

On Saturday, an arson suspect was arrested after numerous brush fires were reported, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

CMPD police officers, along with a Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue crew, responded at about 4:30pm to the Santa Ana River Trail near Moon Park after several residents called to report separate small fires.

The fire department was on scene when a firefighter reported that they saw a possible suspect coming out of a smoky bush.

At around that time, more small brush fires were reported across the riverbed on the Huntington Beach side, which prompted a Huntington Beach Fire Department crew to respond to the scene.

One of the CMPD officers nearby located the man fitting the description and safely apprehended the suspect.

Additional officers arrived shortly thereafter as well as the Costa Mesa firefighter who positively identified the suspect, a 50-year-old man from Santa Ana. He was promptly arrested for arson.

In total, fire personnel extinguished 11 separate fires along the trail in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach.

The quick response on this from Fire and Police personnel, as well as Dispatch and the callers reporting pertinent information, made this arrest possible and stopped the spread of the fires. Luckily, no one was injured and no structural damage was located.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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