O.C. man with a ghost gun and an NOS tank in his car arrested

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 23, 2026

On 2/9/26, at 2 a.m., police officers contacted a subject in his vehicle near 13659 Beach Boulevard, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Upon contacting the subject the officers saw that a Nitrous Oxide (NOS) tank was seen in plain view.

The subject was removed and a subsequent search was conducted of the vehicle.

Upon searching the trunk the police officers located a loaded ghost gun with extended magazine. The subject was taken into custody and booked at OCJ for multiple firearm related felonies.

Another instance of your WPD officers conducted proactive enforcement to keep the city safe.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the incident involving the Westminster Police Department on February 9, 2026, the suspect faces a range of potential penalties for both the illegal possession of nitrous oxide and multiple firearm-related felonies. 

Nitrous Oxide Possession (PC 381b) 

The initial contact involved a Nitrous Oxide (NOS) tank in plain view. In California, possessing nitrous oxide with the intent to inhale it for intoxication is a misdemeanor

  • Jail Time: Up to six months in county jail.
  • Fines: Up to $1,000.
  • Additional Consequences: Conviction may also lead to informal probation, drug counseling, or community service. 

Firearm-Related Felonies

The search of the trunk revealed a loaded “ghost gun” (an unserialized firearm) with an extended magazine. California has strict regulations under Penal Code § 29180 and related statutes for these untraceable weapons. 

Ghost Gun Possession

Possessing an unregistered or improperly registered firearm is often treated as a “wobbler,” but when booked for felonies, the potential penalties include: 

  • Prison Time: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison.
  • Fines: Up to $10,000 (plus court fees).
  • Felony Record: A permanent ban on firearm ownership and significant impacts on future employment, housing, and professional licensing. 

Extended/Large-Capacity Magazine (PC 32310)

Possessing a large-capacity magazine (one capable of holding more than 10 rounds) can also lead to felony charges. 

  • Penalties: Up to three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000. 

Concealed/Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle (PC 25850 & PC 25400) 

Carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm or a concealed firearm without a permit is generally a felony offense in California.

  • Imprisonment: Up to 3 years in state prison.
  • Enhancements: If the suspect is a previously convicted felon or has prior drug violations, they face enhanced penalties. For instance, a felon in possession of a firearm can be punished by up to three years in prison, with more serious prior convictions potentially leading to even longer terms. 

Summary Table of Potential Penalties

Offense ClassificationMaximum Potential Penalty
Nitrous Oxide PossessionMisdemeanor6 months jail / $1,000 fine
Ghost Gun PossessionFelony3 years prison / $10,000 fine
Large-Capacity MagazineFelony3 years prison / $10,000 fine
Felon in Possession (if applicable)Felony3 to 10 years prison

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

