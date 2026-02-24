Two catalytic converter thieves were arrested in coastal O.C.

Yesterday, in the early morning hours, police officers responded to a call about a suspicious noise, specifically, the sound of an electric saw coming from under a vehicle, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

In less than a minute, police officers were in the area and they were able to locate the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

Once they spotted the officers, the driver quickly pulled over in a nearby parking lot, and both occupants decided to test their luck by fleeing on foot.

They didn’t get far. Unfortunately for them, the officers caught up to them within moments and took both into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed several freshly cut catalytic converters along with the tools used to remove them.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple charges.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on recent reports from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), suspects caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters typically face a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges. In California, these crimes are prosecuted under several specific statutes that carry significant penalties.

Likely Charges and Penalties

Given the details of the arrest—freshly cut converters, possession of tools (electric saw), and fleeing from officers—the suspects are likely facing the following:

Grand Theft (Penal Code 487 PC): Because the value of multiple catalytic converters plus the cost of labor to replace them often exceeds $950, this is frequently charged as a felony. Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail and substantial fines.

Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code 466 PC): Possessing tools like reciprocating saws or "sawsalls" with the intent to commit a theft is a misdemeanor. Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Vandalism (Penal Code 594 PC): Cutting the exhaust system of a vehicle causes property damage. If the damage exceeds $400, it can be charged as a felony.

Resisting or Evading Arrest (Penal Code 148(a)(1) PC): Fleeing on foot after being spotted by officers typically results in an additional misdemeanor charge for resisting or obstructing an officer.

Unlawful Possession of Catalytic Converters: Under local Huntington Beach ordinances and newer state laws (like AB 1740), it is illegal to possess detached converters without proof of ownership. Penalty: Misdemeanor conviction can lead to a $1,000 fine per converter, up to one year in jail, or both.

Under local Huntington Beach ordinances and newer state laws (like AB 1740), it is illegal to possess detached converters without proof of ownership.

