Mon. Feb 23rd, 2026
Crime Huntington Beach

Two catalytic converter thieves were arrested in coastal O.C.

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 23, 2026

Yesterday, in the early morning hours, police officers responded to a call about a suspicious noise, specifically, the sound of an electric saw coming from under a vehicle, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

In less than a minute, police officers were in the area and they were able to locate the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

Once they spotted the officers, the driver quickly pulled over in a nearby parking lot, and both occupants decided to test their luck by fleeing on foot.

They didn’t get far. Unfortunately for them, the officers caught up to them within moments and took both into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed several freshly cut catalytic converters along with the tools used to remove them.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple charges.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on recent reports from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), suspects caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters typically face a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges. In California, these crimes are prosecuted under several specific statutes that carry significant penalties. 

Likely Charges and Penalties 

Given the details of the arrest—freshly cut converters, possession of tools (electric saw), and fleeing from officers—the suspects are likely facing the following:

  • Grand Theft (Penal Code 487 PC): Because the value of multiple catalytic converters plus the cost of labor to replace them often exceeds $950, this is frequently charged as a felony.
    • Penalty: Up to 3 years in county jail and substantial fines.
  • Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code 466 PC): Possessing tools like reciprocating saws or “sawsalls” with the intent to commit a theft is a misdemeanor.
    • Penalty: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Vandalism (Penal Code 594 PC): Cutting the exhaust system of a vehicle causes property damage. If the damage exceeds $400, it can be charged as a felony.
  • Resisting or Evading Arrest (Penal Code 148(a)(1) PC): Fleeing on foot after being spotted by officers typically results in an additional misdemeanor charge for resisting or obstructing an officer.
  • Unlawful Possession of Catalytic Converters: Under local Huntington Beach ordinances and newer state laws (like AB 1740), it is illegal to possess detached converters without proof of ownership.
    • Penalty: Misdemeanor conviction can lead to a $1,000 fine per converter, up to one year in jail, or both. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime OC Sheriff Orange Orange County Santa Ana SAPD

An unruly auto theft suspect from Santa Ana died at the Theo Lacy Facility

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Santa Ana

A pair at a Santa Ana motel were arrested for retail theft by the Irvine Police

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Guns Orange County Public Safety Westminster

O.C. man with a ghost gun and an NOS tank in his car arrested

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime OC Sheriff Orange Orange County Santa Ana SAPD

An unruly auto theft suspect from Santa Ana died at the Theo Lacy Facility

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Affordable Housing Civic Affairs Housing Real Estate Rent Control Rental Housing Board  Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana will likely be sued for banning rent-setting computer software

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Santa Ana

A pair at a Santa Ana motel were arrested for retail theft by the Irvine Police

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach

Two catalytic converter thieves were arrested in coastal O.C.

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza