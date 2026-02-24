A pair at a Santa Ana motel were arrested for retail theft by the Irvine Police

After shoplifting incidents at Crossroads Trading and ULTA in Irvine, police detectives linked the same suspects to about $3,500 in additional thefts across Orange County, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Investigators found the suspects at a Santa Ana motel, conducted surveillance, and watched one of them steal from another retail store in a neighboring city.

Selena Nicole Aparicio, 42, and Armando Ramirez Serrano, 37, of Santa Ana, were arrested on outstanding felony warrants. Detectives recovered additional stolen property in their motel room.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on current California law following the implementation of Proposition 36 and new retail theft legislation in late 2024 and 2025, the suspects Selena Nicole Aparicio and Armando Ramirez Serrano face significant legal penalties.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Because they were arrested on outstanding felony warrants and linked to approximately $3,500 in additional thefts across multiple cities, they are likely to face the following under the California Penal Code:

Organized Retail Theft (PC 490.4): Since they acted in concert across several locations, they can be charged with organized retail theft. As a felony, this carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail.

Organized Retail Theft (PC 490.4): Since they acted in concert across several locations, they can be charged with organized retail theft. As a felony, this carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail.

Grand Theft (PC 487): New 2025 laws allow prosecutors to aggregate (add up) the value of multiple thefts across different stores and counties. Because the total value ($3,500) exceeds the $950 threshold, they can be charged with felony grand theft, punishable by up to 3 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Possession of Stolen Property (PC 496): Additional stolen property was recovered in their motel room. Felony possession of stolen goods worth more than $950 carries a sentence of up to 3 years.

Prop 36 Enhancements: If either suspect has two or more prior theft-related convictions, Proposition 36 (effective December 18, 2024) allows shoplifting offenses to be charged as felonies regardless of the amount stolen, carrying up to 3 years in prison.

Retail Theft Restraining Orders: Under AB 3209, the court may issue a restraining order banning them from entering any Crossroads Trading, ULTA, or other affected retail locations for up to two years.

Status of the Suspects

Selena Nicole Aparicio (42): Arrested on outstanding felony warrants and new theft allegations.

Armando Ramirez Serrano (37): Arrested on outstanding felony warrants and new theft allegations.

The Irvine Police Department’s investigation, which involved tracking the suspects to a Santa Ana motel and conducting surveillance, confirmed they were operating as a mobile retail theft team using a Ford Flex.

