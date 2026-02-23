The Costa Mesa Police arrested 3 at their DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

Friday night, Feb. 20 2026, at the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint that was conducted on Harbor Boulevard, south of Sunflower Avenue, a total of 477 drivers were contacted.

This checkpoint yielded 11 field evaluations for impairment, 3 DUI arrests, 25 citations issued for driver’s license related violations, and 17 vehicles were impounded, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The CMPS thanks all those that drove through and were patient; a total of 956 vehicles passed through this checkpoint.

The CMPD also thanks the CHP – Santa Ana for assisting in this checkpoint, and Southside Towing for helping to stage a DUI display vehicle.

CMPD is committed to reducing injuries and fatalities on the road due to impairment. Help to keep the streets safe for everyone, don’t drive under the influence and obey all traffic laws.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The suspects arrested during the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) checkpoint on Friday, February 20, 2026, face varying legal and financial consequences depending on their specific violations. Under California’s “zero-tolerance” enforcement for 2026, a standard first-offense DUI can cost a driver approximately $13,500 in combined fines, legal fees, and penalties.

DUI Arrests (3 Suspects)

Drivers arrested for DUI face both criminal court and DMV administrative actions:

Fines & Costs: Total expenses often exceed $10,000 to $13,500 once court fines ($390–$1,000 base), penalty assessments, DUI school, and increased insurance premiums are included.

Total expenses often exceed once court fines ($390–$1,000 base), penalty assessments, DUI school, and increased insurance premiums are included. License Suspension: A standard 6-month suspension by the court or a 4-month administrative suspension by the DMV.

A standard by the court or a 4-month administrative suspension by the DMV. Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail, though first-time offenders are often granted probation instead.

Up to in county jail, though first-time offenders are often granted probation instead. Mandatory Programs: Enrollment in a 3 to 9-month DUI education program .

Enrollment in a . Ignition Interlock Device (IID): 2026 regulations frequently mandate IID installation for 6 months to maintain even restricted driving privileges.

2026 regulations frequently mandate IID installation for to maintain even restricted driving privileges. Commercial Drivers: If any suspects held a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a first conviction results in a 1-year CDL suspension, even if they were in a personal vehicle.

Driver’s License Citations (25 Suspects)

The 25 drivers cited for license-related violations face penalties based on the nature of the offense:

Driving Without a Valid License (VC 12500(a)): This is a “wobbler” that can be an infraction (up to $250 fine ) or a misdemeanor (up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine ).

This is a “wobbler” that can be an infraction (up to ) or a misdemeanor (up to and a ). Driving on a Suspended/Revoked License (VC 14601): A more serious misdemeanor. First-time offenders face a minimum of 5 days in jail and fines between $300 and $1,000 .

A more serious misdemeanor. First-time offenders face a minimum of and fines between . Failure to Display License (VC 12951): Usually an infraction with a fine of up to $250 plus fees, often dismissed if a valid license is later presented to the court.

Vehicle Impoundments (17 Vehicles)

The 17 vehicles impounded during the operation incur immediate and long-term costs for their owners:

Storage & Towing Fees: Rates for Official Police Garages in 2026 start at approximately $215–$220 for the first hour of towing, plus daily storage fees.

Rates for Official Police Garages in 2026 start at approximately for the first hour of towing, plus daily storage fees. Duration: Vehicles can be stored for up to 30 days . If the driver was unlicensed or had a suspended license, a 30-day impound is common.

Vehicles can be stored for up to . If the driver was unlicensed or had a suspended license, a is common. Administrative Fees: Owners must pay any administrative charges authorized by the city or county before the vehicle is released. California Legislative Information (.gov) +4

Like this: Like Loading...

Related