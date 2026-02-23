Mon. Feb 23rd, 2026
Crime Irvine Los Angeles County

Three L.A. makeup theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 23, 2026 , ,

On Tuesday, the Irvine Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center alerted police officers to a vehicle connected to multiple thefts of cosmetics from CVS.

The Irvine Police are able to track vehicles by using surveillance cameras and taking note of their license plate numbers. Suspect vehicles are quickly identified by this system allowing officers to be dispatched to the exact locations.

Officers found the car with three occupants, near a shopping center with a CVS, and pulled it over.

Inside the car were several trash bags concealed with about $9,000 worth of cosmetics from CVS locations across Irvine and neighboring cities.

Karmen Idalgo, 38, Cristhian Alexis Ramos Fuentes, 23, and Yeysi Erubiel Carmona Lorenzo, 19, all from Los Angeles, were arrested for organized retail theft, grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

Legal Charges and Potential Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The three suspects face several serious charges under California law. While specific sentencing depends on prior records and the exact nature of the prosecution, the typical penalties for these charges are as follows:

  • Organized Retail Theft: This charge specifically targets individuals working together to steal merchandise for resale. It can be prosecuted as a felony, potentially leading to up to three years in county jail.
  • Grand Theft: In California, theft of property valued at over $950 is classified as grand theft. As a “wobbler,” it can be a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can result in 16 months to three years in state prison.
  • Conspiracy: Because the individuals allegedly worked in concert to commit these crimes, they face conspiracy charges. The penalty for conspiracy is generally the same as the penalty for the underlying felony.
  • Possession of Stolen Property: Knowingly possessing property obtained through theft can lead to up to one year in county jail for a misdemeanor or up to three years for a felony.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Public Safety

The Costa Mesa Police arrested 3 at their DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civil Rights ICE immigration Irvine Orange County

Hundreds of high schoolers in Irvine will walk out of school to protest ICE on Feb. 27

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Brea Crime Fraud

Credit card thief arrested after trying to buy gold bars in north O.C.

Feb 21, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Alcohol Costa Mesa Crime Public Safety

The Costa Mesa Police arrested 3 at their DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Friday night

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civil Rights ICE immigration Irvine Orange County

Hundreds of high schoolers in Irvine will walk out of school to protest ICE on Feb. 27

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Los Angeles County

Three L.A. makeup theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Huntington Beach Orange Orange County Public Safety

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in coastal Orange County

Feb 23, 2026 Art Pedroza