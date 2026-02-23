Three L.A. makeup theft suspects nabbed by the Irvine Police

On Tuesday, the Irvine Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center alerted police officers to a vehicle connected to multiple thefts of cosmetics from CVS.

The Irvine Police are able to track vehicles by using surveillance cameras and taking note of their license plate numbers. Suspect vehicles are quickly identified by this system allowing officers to be dispatched to the exact locations.

Officers found the car with three occupants, near a shopping center with a CVS, and pulled it over.

Inside the car were several trash bags concealed with about $9,000 worth of cosmetics from CVS locations across Irvine and neighboring cities.

Karmen Idalgo, 38, Cristhian Alexis Ramos Fuentes, 23, and Yeysi Erubiel Carmona Lorenzo, 19, all from Los Angeles, were arrested for organized retail theft, grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

Legal Charges and Potential Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The three suspects face several serious charges under California law. While specific sentencing depends on prior records and the exact nature of the prosecution, the typical penalties for these charges are as follows:

Organized Retail Theft: This charge specifically targets individuals working together to steal merchandise for resale. It can be prosecuted as a felony, potentially leading to up to three years in county jail.

This charge specifically targets individuals working together to steal merchandise for resale. It can be prosecuted as a felony, potentially leading to in county jail. Grand Theft: In California, theft of property valued at over $950 is classified as grand theft. As a “wobbler,” it can be a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can result in 16 months to three years in state prison.

In California, theft of property valued at over $950 is classified as grand theft. As a “wobbler,” it can be a misdemeanor or a felony. A felony conviction can result in in state prison. Conspiracy: Because the individuals allegedly worked in concert to commit these crimes, they face conspiracy charges. The penalty for conspiracy is generally the same as the penalty for the underlying felony.

Because the individuals allegedly worked in concert to commit these crimes, they face conspiracy charges. The penalty for conspiracy is generally the same as the penalty for the underlying felony. Possession of Stolen Property: Knowingly possessing property obtained through theft can lead to up to one year in county jail for a misdemeanor or up to three years for a felony.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related