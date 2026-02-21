Credit card thief arrested after trying to buy gold bars in north O.C.

Sat. Feb 21st, 2026
After noticing a suspicious charge for gold bars on their credit card, a victim realized that they had been a target of mail theft, according to the Brea Police Department.

The victim didn’t just report it—they secured the tracking information and shared it with the police investigators.

The police officers were then able to track the shipment in real time and intercept the delivery.

Reminder: Monitor your accounts daily. If you see something, say something!

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Suspects in mail theft and credit card fraud cases, like the one recently intercepted by the Brea Police Department, face a range of penalties depending on whether they are charged at the state or federal level. 

California State Penalties

Under California law, these crimes are often prosecuted under Penal Code 530.5, which covers both mail theft and identity theft. 

  • Mail Theft (PC 530.5(e)): This is typically a misdemeanor. If convicted, suspects face:
    • Up to one year in county jail.
    • A fine of up to $1,000.
  • Identity Theft (PC 530.5): This is a “wobbler,” meaning it can be a misdemeanor or a felony.
    • Misdemeanor: Up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
    • Felony: Up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
  • Credit Card Fraud (PC 484e-j): Penalties depend on the value of the goods (in this case, gold bars).
    • If the value exceeds $950, it is considered Grand Theft, punishable by up to three years in prison. 

Federal Penalties

Because mail involves the U.S. Postal Service, the case could be elevated to federal court under 18 U.S.C. § 1708 (Mail Theft) or 18 U.S.C. § 1341 (Mail Fraud). , APC +4

  • Federal Mail Theft: Conviction can result in up to five years in federal prison and significant fines.
  • Federal Mail Fraud: For larger schemes or organized operations, suspects can face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000

Related Recent Cases

Similar “gold bar scams” intercepted by law enforcement have seen even harsher sentences. For instance, a suspect involved in a Maryland gold bar scam was recently sentenced to 20 years (with a portion suspended), while other international schemes have seen suspects facing up to 80 years in prison for multiple counts of theft and conspiracy. 

If you believe you have been targeted, the Federal Trade Commission recommends filing an identity theft report immediately. 

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

