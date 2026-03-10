Three drug dealers arrested by Costa Mesa and Anaheim police; $100K and Ketamine seized

Last week, Special Investigation Unit detectives, working in conjunction with detectives from the Anaheim Police Department and agents from HSI Orange County Public Safety Group (OCPSG), were conducting a narcotic investigation in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Wilson Street, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

During the investigation, a suspect intentionally struck a police vehicle while attempting to flee and was taken into custody after also attempting to flee on foot.

A second vehicle associated to the investigation was stopped by officers and two were arrested for their involvement.

The arrestees were in possession of $100K and 20 lbs. of ketamine.

K9 officer Aran helped with the arrest.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The three suspects arrested in Costa Mesa on March 7, 2026, face severe state and potentially federal penalties due to the large quantity of narcotics, cash, and the violent nature of the encounter. According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, the investigation involved the seizure of 20 lbs of ketamine and $100,000 in cash.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Based on California law and the specific details of the incident, the suspects likely face the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale (HS 11351/11379.2) : Possession of ketamine with intent to sell is typically a felony in California. Base Sentence : 2, 3, or 4 years in county jail. Weight Enhancements : Because the amount (20 lbs) exceeds 4 kilograms (approx. 8.8 lbs), they face an additional 5-year enhancement . If the weight exceeds 10 kilograms (approx. 22 lbs), the enhancement increases to 10 years .

: Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (PC 245(c)) : The suspect who intentionally struck a police vehicle with their car faces this charge, as a vehicle is considered a “deadly weapon” in this context. Sentence : Up to 5 years in state prison . Strike Offense : This is considered a “serious felony” and counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

: Resisting Arrest / Evading Peace Officer (PC 148(a)(1) / VC 2800.1) : The suspect who fled on foot and by vehicle faces additional misdemeanor or felony charges for resisting or evading, punishable by up to one year in jail .

: Money Laundering / Possession of Monies from Drug Sales : Possession of $100,000 in suspected drug proceeds can lead to additional felony charges and the civil forfeiture of the cash.

:

Federal Involvement

Because Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was involved in the bust, the case could be handed over to federal prosecutors. Federal penalties for trafficking Schedule III substances like ketamine can range from 5 to 20 years in federal prison and fines up to $1 million.

