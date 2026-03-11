Wed. Mar 11th, 2026
Manhunt underway for O.C. murderer who cut GPS monitor and fled college campus

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 11, 2026

On March 10th, 2026, Jose Angel Aguilar, a youth wearing a GPS device and on a court ordered furlough, cut off his GPS device and absconded while attending classes at Santiago Canyon College.

On February 2nd, 2026, the juvenile court granted weekly, academic furloughs for the youth to attend college classes. However, due to recent, potential violations, OC Probation requested the furloughs be vacated on March 6th, 2026. The furloughs were not vacated.

Prior to the furlough, the youth had been serving custody time at an OC Probation juvenile facility for a murder committed in 2021. OC Probation and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the youth.

If you have any information, please contact Custody Intake: 1 (714) 935-7636 or report via Probation Violator Hotline: 1 (888) 296-3389.

Protecting Communities, Creating Opportunities

The Orange County Probation Department conducts regular operations to safeguard neighborhoods, reduce crime, and promote rehabilitation. Through these efforts, the department balances accountability with second chances. Officers hold probationers accountable for their actions, while also working to connect them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

About the Orange County Probation Department  

As a public safety agency, the Orange County Probation Department serves the community using effective, research supported rehabilitation practices and collaborative partnerships to successfully re-socialize justice involved individuals. The Probation Department is proud to serve the Orange County community. It is dedicated to continuous improvement, searching out and applying “effective and research supported practices” to assist justice involved youth, their families, and adults to successfully navigate and successfully complete probation. Further, the Probation Department assists the criminal court system through investigations, probation reports and community supervision of thousands of adult and juvenile clients on court-ordered probation or in diversion programs. The Department operates the Orange County Juvenile Hall, and two camps for youth. In addition, the Department operates a Youth Reporting Center serving all of Orange County. 

