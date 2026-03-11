Rideshare driver arrested for assaulting a passenger in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (March 11, 2026) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) is seeking to identify potential additional victims of a man arrested for s*xually assaulting a rideshare passenger.

On Feb. 27, 2026, officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a s*xual assault that occurred in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard.

The suspect posed as a rideshare driver and told the intoxicated victim he would help her get home.

The suspect drove the victim to another location, where he s*xually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect dropped her off at a third location.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Felipe Rico-Ceballos, 43, Ontario.

Officers safely took Rico-Ceballos into custody on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Rico-Ceballos was arrested on multiple counts of s*xual assault and kidnapping.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company.

Due to the nature of his employment, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims of Rico-Ceballos.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with pertinent information or who believes they are a victim of Rico-Ceballos, please contact Detective E. Peralta at 714-754-5039 or Sergeant J. Jacobi at 714-754-5352.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Rico-Ceballos.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Under the California Penal Code, the specific penalties depend on the final convictions for the following charges:

Kidnapping (Penal Code § 207): Standard kidnapping is punishable by up to 8 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Standard kidnapping is punishable by up to in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Aggravated Kidnapping (Penal Code § 209): Because the kidnapping was allegedly committed for the purpose of committing a s*x offense, it may be charged as aggravated kidnapping. This is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole .

Because the kidnapping was allegedly committed for the purpose of committing a s*x offense, it may be charged as aggravated kidnapping. This is punishable by . S*xual Assault/Rape (Penal Code § 261): Felony rape convictions typically carry a sentence of 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison.

Felony rape convictions typically carry a sentence of in state prison. S*xual Battery (Penal Code § 243.4): If charged as a felony (e.g., involving restraint), this can add up to 4 years to a sentence.

Long-Term Legal Consequences

Beyond initial prison time, a conviction for these crimes often triggers additional mandates:

S*x Offender Registration: A conviction for these offenses requires lifetime registration as a s*x offender under California Penal Code § 290 .

A conviction for these offenses requires lifetime registration as a s*x offender under . California’s Three Strikes Law: Kidnapping and forcible s*xual assault are considered “serious” or “violent” felonies. Convictions count as “strikes,” which can double future sentences or lead to a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life for a third strike.

Case Information & Contacts

The Costa Mesa Police Department is actively seeking additional victims who may have had contact with Rico-Ceballos through his employment with a rideshare company. s

Contact Type Official Contact Details Primary Detective Detective E. Peralta: 714-754-5039 Sergeant Sergeant J. Jacobi: 714-754-5352 Prosecuting Office Orange County District Attorney

