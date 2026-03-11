Wed. Mar 11th, 2026
Rideshare driver arrested for assaulting a passenger in Costa Mesa

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 11, 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif. (March 11, 2026) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) is seeking to identify potential additional victims of a man arrested for s*xually assaulting a rideshare passenger.

On Feb. 27, 2026, officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a s*xual assault that occurred in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard.

The suspect posed as a rideshare driver and told the intoxicated victim he would help her get home.

The suspect drove the victim to another location, where he s*xually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect dropped her off at a third location.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Felipe Rico-Ceballos, 43, Ontario.

Officers safely took Rico-Ceballos into custody on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Rico-Ceballos was arrested on multiple counts of s*xual assault and kidnapping.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company.

Due to the nature of his employment, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims of Rico-Ceballos.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with pertinent information or who believes they are a victim of Rico-Ceballos, please contact Detective E. Peralta at 714-754-5039 or Sergeant J. Jacobi at 714-754-5352.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Rico-Ceballos.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Under the California Penal Code, the specific penalties depend on the final convictions for the following charges:

  • Kidnapping (Penal Code § 207): Standard kidnapping is punishable by up to 8 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
  • Aggravated Kidnapping (Penal Code § 209): Because the kidnapping was allegedly committed for the purpose of committing a s*x offense, it may be charged as aggravated kidnapping. This is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole.
  • S*xual Assault/Rape (Penal Code § 261): Felony rape convictions typically carry a sentence of 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison.
  • S*xual Battery (Penal Code § 243.4): If charged as a felony (e.g., involving restraint), this can add up to 4 years to a sentence. 

Long-Term Legal Consequences

Beyond initial prison time, a conviction for these crimes often triggers additional mandates:

  • S*x Offender Registration: A conviction for these offenses requires lifetime registration as a s*x offender under California Penal Code § 290.
  • California’s Three Strikes Law: Kidnapping and forcible s*xual assault are considered “serious” or “violent” felonies. Convictions count as “strikes,” which can double future sentences or lead to a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life for a third strike. 

Case Information & Contacts

The Costa Mesa Police Department is actively seeking additional victims who may have had contact with Rico-Ceballos through his employment with a rideshare company. s

Contact TypeOfficial Contact Details
Primary DetectiveDetective E. Peralta: 714-754-5039
SergeantSergeant J. Jacobi: 714-754-5352
Prosecuting OfficeOrange County District Attorney

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

