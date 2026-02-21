Sat. Feb 21st, 2026
One dead, one injured in connected gang-related shootings in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 21, 2026

Santa Ana Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, at approximately 8:57 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department officers responded to a report of a male who had just been shot in the area of 1200 E. Borchard Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

At approximately 9:01 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male in the roadway at 700 E. Elder Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. OCFA responded and pronounced the victim, later identified as David Nicholas Bravo Martinez (22) of Santa Ana, deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that both incidents were connected and appear to be gang-related. The victims were driving in the area of 700 E. Elder Ave. when they were shot. The surviving victim then drove the vehicle to 1200 E. Borchard Ave., where he called police to report that he and his friend had been shot. Martinez was later located at the original shooting location.

Homicide Detectives are attempting to identify and locate additional witnesses who can provide information about the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, a suspect convicted of a gang-related shooting that results in both a death and a serious injury typically faces a combination of a base sentence for murder and attempted murder, along with significant mandatory “enhancements” that can lead to life in prison without the possibility of parole or a sentence of 50 years to life or more. 

Because the Santa Ana Police Department has identified these incidents as connected and gang-related, the following penalties under the California Penal Code would likely apply: 

1. Base Sentence for Homicide and Attempted Murder 

  • First-Degree Murder (PC 187): If the killing of David Nicholas Bravo Martinez is found to be premeditated, the base sentence is 25 years to life in state prison.
  • Attempted First-Degree Murder (PC 664/187): For the surviving 20-year-old victim, a conviction for premeditated attempted murder carries a base sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

2. Mandatory Enhancements

California law adds significant time to the base sentence for the use of a firearm and gang involvement: 

  • “10-20-Life” Gun Law (PC 12022.53): Because the shooting caused death and great bodily injury, a mandatory enhancement of 25 years to life is added to each count (the murder and the attempted murder).
  • Gang Enhancement (PC 186.22): Since the crimes were committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, this adds a consecutive term of 10 years (for a violent felony) or can increase the minimum parole eligibility for a life sentence to 15 years.
  • Special Circumstances: If the murder was committed to further the activities of a criminal street gang, it may be charged as a “special circumstance” murder (PC 190.2), which carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole

Summary of Potential Sentencing

Charge Component Potential Sentence
First-Degree Murder25 Years to Life
Firearm Enhancement (Death)+25 Years to Life
Attempted First-Degree MurderLife with Parole
Firearm Enhancement (Injury)+25 Years to Life
Gang Enhancement+10 Years (minimum)

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

