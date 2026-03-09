Anaheim gangbanger sentenced in murder case but is already due to be released

Danny Rey Quintana, 29, a convicted gang member, was sentenced last Friday to 11 years in prison, or time already served awaiting trial, for his involvement in the gang-related shooting of Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda, a 20-year-old man near the entrance of an Anaheim hotel 5 1/2 years ago.

Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda and the Anaheim location where he was found with a gunshot wound on Sept. 5, 2020

Quintana pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to participating in gang activity and assault with a deadly weapon with a sentencing enhancement for gang activity.

An additional count of murder with a special-circumstances allegation of gang activity was dismissed as Quintana accepted a plea deal.

Quintana was given credit for 4,016 days behind bars awaiting trial, which is just over eleven years, so he is already due to be released. Will he stay out of trouble?

Quintana’s co-defendant Richard Perez Arteaga, 34, is facing felony charges of murder, possession of a gun by a felony, carrying a loaded unregistered gun in public and participating in gang activity, with sentencing enhancements for the discharge of a gun causing death or great bodily injury and a special-circumstances allegation for gang activity. He is due in court again next Thursday.

Key Legal Factors Influencing the Sentence

The Nature of the Plea Deal : Quintana originally faced a murder charge with special circumstances, which could have carried a life sentence. However, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges: participating in gang activity and assault with a deadly weapon . In exchange, the murder charge was dismissed, a common tactic when a defendant’s direct role in a killing is difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

: Quintana originally faced a murder charge with special circumstances, which could have carried a life sentence. However, he pleaded guilty to lesser charges: and . In exchange, the murder charge was dismissed, a common tactic when a defendant’s direct role in a killing is difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Role in the Crime : Court records indicate Quintana admitted to helping another gang member assault the victim, Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda, rather than being the one who fired the fatal shot. His co-defendant, Richard Perez Arteaga , remains charged with the actual murder and firearm violations.

: Court records indicate Quintana admitted to assault the victim, Rodolfo Alfredo Miranda, rather than being the one who fired the fatal shot. His co-defendant, , remains charged with the actual murder and firearm violations. Calculated Time Served : Quintana was credited with 4,016 days (roughly 11 years) of “pre-sentencing credit” while awaiting trial. In many jurisdictions, defendants earn extra credit for “good behavior” while in county jail, meaning they can sometimes fulfill a multi-year sentence in a much shorter calendar timeframe.

: Quintana was credited with (roughly 11 years) of “pre-sentencing credit” while awaiting trial. In many jurisdictions, defendants earn extra credit for “good behavior” while in county jail, meaning they can sometimes fulfill a multi-year sentence in a much shorter calendar timeframe. Prior Criminal Record: While Quintana had a history of gang-related crimes—including a 2019 conviction for assault with a firearm—the legal system typically sentences based on the specific crimes proven or admitted to in the current case.

