L.A. County man arrested for doing burnouts and donuts at an Irvine parking lot

Last night, police officers responded to the area of Alton and Jeffrey for a reckless driver doing burnouts and donuts in a parking lot, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they saw a Mercedes losing control around a group of people.

A 22-year-old man from Van Nuys was arrested for reckless driving and had his car impounded for 30 days.

On his key ring were the words “Stay safe, have fun, make good choices”.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The 22-year-old man from Van Nuys, arrested following the incident at Alton and Jeffrey in Irvine, faces significant legal and personal consequences for his actions.

Under California Vehicle Code § 23103, reckless driving is a misdemeanor criminal offense, not a simple traffic infraction.

Impoundment : His vehicle has already been impounded for 30 days . He will be responsible for all associated towing and daily storage fees.

: His vehicle has already been impounded for . He will be responsible for all associated towing and daily storage fees. Jail Time : A first-time conviction carries a potential sentence of 5 to 90 days in county jail.

: A first-time conviction carries a potential sentence of in county jail. Fines : He faces base fines between $145 and $1,000 , which typically increase significantly once court assessments and fees are added.

: He faces base fines between , which typically increase significantly once court assessments and fees are added. License Suspension : The court has the authority to suspend his driving privileges for up to 30 days for a first offense.

: The court has the authority to suspend his driving privileges for up to for a first offense. Criminal Record: Unlike a speeding ticket, this conviction results in a permanent criminal record.

Impact on Job

The arrest can jeopardize his current and future employment in several ways:

Driving Requirements : If his job requires operating a company vehicle or a valid driver’s license (e.g., delivery, sales, trades), he may be terminated immediately due to the two points added to his DMV record.

: If his job requires operating a company vehicle or a valid driver’s license (e.g., delivery, sales, trades), he may be terminated immediately due to the added to his DMV record. Background Checks : Because it is a misdemeanor, the conviction will appear on standard criminal background checks, which may disqualify him from many professional roles.

: Because it is a misdemeanor, the conviction will appear on standard criminal background checks, which may disqualify him from many professional roles. Professional Licensing: Certain state-licensed professions (e.g., nursing, law, real estate) may require reporting criminal convictions, potentially leading to disciplinary action or denial of a license.

Impact on Insurance

Reckless driving is considered one of the most “high-risk” violations by insurance carriers:

Rate Hikes : Premiums typically increase by 50% to 184% following a reckless driving conviction.

: Premiums typically increase by following a reckless driving conviction. Policy Cancellation : Some insurance companies may cancel his policy or refuse to renew it, forcing him to seek expensive “high-risk” (SR-22) insurance.

: Some insurance companies may or refuse to renew it, forcing him to seek expensive “high-risk” (SR-22) insurance. Duration: Because the conviction stays on his DMV record for 10 years, the elevated insurance costs will likely persist for at least 7 years.

