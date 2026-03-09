Mon. Mar 9th, 2026
A hit and run driver killed a pedestrian in north O.C. early this morning

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 9, 2026
Buena Park Police News Release

On March 9, 2026, at 01:53 a.m., Buena Park police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard following a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run collision.

The pedestrian involved in the incident was transported to UCI Medical Center for medical treatment. The individual was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The vehicle was determined to be a white Kia sedan. The vehicle was found unoccupied on Valley View Street near Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove, CA. shortly after the hit and run collision. The vehicle had damage consistent with a collision. The vehicle was seized as evidence. No suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.

The Buena Park Police Traffic Bureau’s Serious Collision Investigation Detail (SCID) responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Buena Park Police Department Traffic Bureau. Case #: 26-08349. Point of Contact: Buena Park Police Traffic Sergeant C. Lee, 714-562-3943.

