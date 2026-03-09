The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole credit cards from gym lockers

Several lockers were broken into at 24 Hour Fitness, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The stolen credit cards were used by this woman, who made purchases at various stores throughout Orange County. She may be driving a silver Honda Accord.

The Irvine Police released pictures of the woman and the car thought to be hers.

The woman has dark hair and features that could be Hispanic or Middle Eastern.

If you recognize her, please contact Detective Byrne at tbyrne@cityofirvine.org.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Commercial Burglary (PC 459): Entering a business like 24 Hour Fitness with the intent to commit theft. Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail. Felony: Between 16 months and three years in state prison.

Entering a business like 24 Hour Fitness with the intent to commit theft. Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (PC 484g): Knowingly using a stolen card to purchase goods or services. Value $950 or less: Petty theft (misdemeanor), punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Value over $950: Grand theft (wobbler), punishable by up to three years in jail.

Knowingly using a stolen card to purchase goods or services. Identity Theft (PC 530.5): Willfully using someone else’s personal information for an unlawful purpose. Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail. Felony: Up to three years in state prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Willfully using someone else’s personal information for an unlawful purpose. Grand Theft (PC 487): Aggregated charges if the total value of items stolen from multiple stores exceeds $950 within a six-month period. Penalty: Up to three years in state prison if charged as a felony.

Aggregated charges if the total value of items stolen from multiple stores exceeds $950 within a six-month period.

Additional Consequences

Restitution: Suspects are typically ordered to pay back the victims or businesses for their financial losses.

Suspects are typically ordered to pay back the victims or businesses for their financial losses. Proposition 36 Enhancements: As of 2025, repeat theft offenders with two or more prior convictions can face enhanced felony charges even for amounts under $950.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related