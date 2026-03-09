Mon. Mar 9th, 2026
Crime Drugs Irvine

A car with no plates led to the arrest of a couple in Irvine on drug and burglary charges

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 8, 2026 ,

Proactive policing sometimes starts with something simple. In this case, a car was driving through Irvine without license plates. Unfortunately for the driver a police officer took note.

On Thursday, a sergeant stopped the vehicle near Michelson and Norton. The driver and passenger offered a story that did not quite add up, so the officers took a closer look.

Inside the car, officers found stolen packages, drugs, and a backpack with a passport that did not belong to them.

The officers connected with the victim and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the backpack had been taken from a parking garage earlier.

Parisa Gholamzadeh, 32, of Tustin, and Mehran Mavandadnejad, 55, of Irvine, were arrested for burglary.

Based on their names, Parisa Gholamzadeh and Mehran Mavandadnejad are of Iranian (Persian) origin.

  • First Names: “Parisa” and “Mehran” are common Persian given names.
  • Surnames:
    • Gholamzadeh: Combines “Gholam” (an Arabic-origin name common in Iran) with the Persian suffix -zadeh, which means “son of” or “descendant of”.
    • Mavandadnejad: Uses the Persian suffix -nejad, meaning “lineage,” “race,” or “origin,” a common feature of Iranian surnames. 

Potential Legal Penalties

As the incident involved theft from a parking garage rather than an inhabited home, the charges likely fall under Second-Degree Burglary (commercial/non-residential). 

  • Second-Degree Burglary (PC 459/461b):
    • Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail.
    • Felony16 months, two years, or three years in county jail.
  • Receiving Stolen Property (PC 496):
    • If the value of the stolen packages and backpack exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, carrying 16 months to three years in state prison.
    • If the value is under $950, it is typically a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail.
  • Identity Theft / Possession of Another’s ID (PC 530.5):
    • Because they were found with a passport that did not belong to them, they face charges for possessing personal identifying information. This “wobbler” offense can result in up to one year (misdemeanor) or up to three years (felony) in jail.
  • Drug Possession (HS 11350/11377):
    • Depending on the type and quantity of drugs found, this is often a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail, though Proposition 36 (effective late 2024) may lead to harsher felony sentencing for repeat offenders. 

Aggravating Factors

The severity of their final sentence will depend on several factors:

  • Surveillance Evidence: The surveillance footage linking them to the garage theft strengthens the prosecution’s case for intent.
  • Prior Record: California’s Three Strikes Law and Proposition 36 can significantly increase prison time if either individual has prior theft or drug-related convictions.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Crime Irvine

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole credit cards from gym lockers

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fountain Valley

An O.C. woman in a disabled vehicle was arrested after police found meth and fake cash

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Santa Ana

An armed man was arrested after falling asleep in his car at a Santa Ana ARCO gas station

Mar 7, 2026 Art Pedroza
One thought on “A car with no plates led to the arrest of a couple in Irvine on drug and burglary charges”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime Irvine

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole credit cards from gym lockers

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Irvine

A car with no plates led to the arrest of a couple in Irvine on drug and burglary charges

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Parks and Recreation Santa Ana Santa Ana Zoo

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fountain Valley

An O.C. woman in a disabled vehicle was arrested after police found meth and fake cash

Mar 8, 2026 Art Pedroza