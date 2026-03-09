A car with no plates led to the arrest of a couple in Irvine on drug and burglary charges

Proactive policing sometimes starts with something simple. In this case, a car was driving through Irvine without license plates. Unfortunately for the driver a police officer took note.

On Thursday, a sergeant stopped the vehicle near Michelson and Norton. The driver and passenger offered a story that did not quite add up, so the officers took a closer look.

Inside the car, officers found stolen packages, drugs, and a backpack with a passport that did not belong to them.

The officers connected with the victim and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the backpack had been taken from a parking garage earlier.

Parisa Gholamzadeh, 32, of Tustin, and Mehran Mavandadnejad, 55, of Irvine, were arrested for burglary.

Based on their names, Parisa Gholamzadeh and Mehran Mavandadnejad are of Iranian (Persian) origin.

First Names : “Parisa” and “Mehran” are common Persian given names.

: “Parisa” and “Mehran” are common Persian given names. Surnames : Gholamzadeh : Combines “Gholam” (an Arabic-origin name common in Iran) with the Persian suffix -zadeh , which means “son of” or “descendant of”. Mavandadnejad : Uses the Persian suffix -nejad , meaning “lineage,” “race,” or “origin,” a common feature of Iranian surnames.

:

Potential Legal Penalties

As the incident involved theft from a parking garage rather than an inhabited home, the charges likely fall under Second-Degree Burglary (commercial/non-residential).

Second-Degree Burglary (PC 459/461b) : Misdemeanor : Up to one year in county jail. Felony : 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail.

: Receiving Stolen Property (PC 496) : If the value of the stolen packages and backpack exceeds $950, it can be charged as a felony, carrying 16 months to three years in state prison. If the value is under $950, it is typically a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail.

: Identity Theft / Possession of Another’s ID (PC 530.5) : Because they were found with a passport that did not belong to them, they face charges for possessing personal identifying information. This “wobbler” offense can result in up to one year (misdemeanor) or up to three years (felony) in jail.

: Drug Possession (HS 11350/11377) : Depending on the type and quantity of drugs found, this is often a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail, though Proposition 36 (effective late 2024) may lead to harsher felony sentencing for repeat offenders.

:

Aggravating Factors

The severity of their final sentence will depend on several factors:

Surveillance Evidence : The surveillance footage linking them to the garage theft strengthens the prosecution’s case for intent.

: The surveillance footage linking them to the garage theft strengthens the prosecution’s case for intent. Prior Record: California’s Three Strikes Law and Proposition 36 can significantly increase prison time if either individual has prior theft or drug-related convictions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related